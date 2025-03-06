Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Leads 16 States in Urging Congress to Support Year-Round E15 and Unleash American Energy Greatness

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today urged Congress to pass a bipartisan bill that will unleash homegrown American energy by securing nationwide access to year-round E15 gasoline.

Day one in office, President Trump signed an executive order expanding access to E15 gasoline and making clear that E15 is key in unlocking America’s energy-independent future. He also created the National Energy Dominance Council, which has called to use national assets like biofuels.

Only eight states currently have permanent access to year-round E15. This discrepancy creates challenges for farmers and ethanol producers who must manufacture two different products—one for states with year-round E15 and one for states without. The States are calling for Congress to follow in President Trump’s footsteps and support a permanent, legislative fix that will grant all states equal access to year-round E15.

“Every Iowan deserves access to a cleaner, cheaper option at the pump,” said Attorney General Bird. “President Trump has already taken bold action to support year-round E15 and unleash American energy greatness—a stark contrast to the Biden EPA. Now, we’re calling on Congress to follow President Trump’s lead and grant permanent, nationwide access to E15 gasoline. I’m grateful to Iowa’s entire federal delegation for co-sponsoring the bill, and to Governor Reynolds and Secretary Mike Naig for their leadership in the long fight to secure year-round E15. Iowa farmers are ready to help guarantee America’s energy dominance.”

The States urge Congress to swiftly pass the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025 that promises nationwide access to year-round E15.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

