Attorney General Brenna Bird Urges Department of Justice to Investigate China-backed Lobbying Groups

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today she has co-led a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to investigate two U.S. based non-profits for their ties to China: Energy Foundation China and Center for Climate Integrity.

Energy Foundation China is led by Chinese Communist Party officials and both organizations are funded by a Chinese Communist Party-aligned charity based in the United Kingdom called the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. And yet, both organizations are registered as U.S.-based nonprofits focused on climate activism.

Evidence shows these organizations are primarily acting as unauthorized agents for China. They spend millions of dollars a year within the United States on litigation, lobbying, and public relations campaigns designed to harm the U.S. energy sector and promote left-wing environmental policy. They have even paid for American politicians, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, to travel to China to meet with Chinese Communist Party officials about environmental policy.

“China is seeking to undermine our energy sector, and it’s time they were stopped,” said Attorney General Bird. “These so-called non-profits are violating regulations meant to protect us from our adversaries. I along with twenty-five other states am asking the Department of Justice to protect U.S. interests and put a stop this illegal activity.”

The Montana and Iowa-led brief was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

