Attorney General Brenna Bird Sues Roblox for Endangering Iowa Children

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today she has sued the online gaming company Roblox for failing to take necessary steps to protect Iowa kids from sexual exploitation, facilitating distribution of child sex abuse material, and failing to warn Iowa parents of the ongoing sexual exploitation of children occurring on Roblox.

Roblox is one of the most popular games in the United States. It has over 80 million daily users, many of those are Iowans and most of whom are children under the age of 18. Roblox markets itself as the “#1 gaming site for kids and teens.” As many as two-thirds of U.S. children ages 9 to 12 have Roblox accounts.

Roblox has recently assured parents that their platform is safe for kids, and that they’ve put the proper guardrails in place to protect them. However, evidence suggests otherwise. Roblox has failed to put basic safety controls in place and has intentionally concealed from Iowa parents the dangers their platform presents while allowing child exploitation, pornography, and extortion on its platform for years.

“We will fight for our children. Roblox created a breeding ground for sexual predators, and Iowa’s children are paying the price. Roblox must either make their game a safe place for children or stop doing business in our state. Parents must be told the truth so they can protect their children online from inappropriate material, grooming, exploitation, and other predatory practices.”

