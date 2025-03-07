Historic All-Female Broadcast Caps AMG's HBCU GO 2025 Season on Intl. Women’s Day with JSU vs. MVSU Matchups on March 8

Get ready for an epic Mississippi showdown, exclusively on HBCU GO! In our basketball season finale, Jackson State takes on their in-state rivals, Mississippi Valley State. Celebrate Women's History Month with our all-female broadcast team, as Lawrencia HBCU GO Celebrates Women’s History Month With Historic All-Female Broadcast On International Women’s Day; Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Women’s and Men’s Matchups Cap Off the HBCU GO 2025 Basketball Season HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports.

Lawrencia Moten, Jasmine McCoy, Nia Symone and Nicole Hutchison Lead Women's Broadcast; HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, presented by Swiffer, Airs Between Games

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, March 8, Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), HBCU GO wraps its 2025 Basketball Season with a thrilling finale on International Women's Day, March 8, featuring a historic all-female broadcast team for the Jackson State Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils matchup. This in-state rivalry isn’t just about bragging rights, conference dominance, and state pride—it’s a celebration of women making history in sports broadcasting while showcasing the incredible talent in SWAC basketball.

The action tips off with the Women’s Game at 1 PM ET. Featuring an expert all-women’s broadcast team, Lawrencia Moten will call the play-by-play, Nia Symone will provide expert analysis, and Nicole Hutchison will report from the sidelines, delivering unparalleled coverage of this pivotal matchup. The excitement continues with the Men’s Game, both streaming live on HBCU GO. Charlie Neal, Tim Scarborough, Lawrencia Moten and the HBCU GO Sports crew will bring fans in-depth analysis and expert commentary throughout the day's action.

The energy doesn’t stop there—the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by Swiffer premieres immediately after the Women’s Game, hosted by Jasmine McCoy and Tolly Carr. The show delivers an inside look at HBCU sports and culture, with player profiles, game highlights, exclusive interviews, and more.

This historic game day is more than just a battle on the court—it’s a celebration of women’s impact in sports, both on and off the sidelines.

Women’s Preview

The Jackson State Lady Tigers enter this matchup with a rich championship legacy and a new leader at the helm as Margaret Richards takes over as head coach. Bringing 19 years of collegiate coaching experience, Richards previously led Alabama A&M to nearly 100 wins and multiple SWAC Tournament appearances. Jackson State’s squad features standout guard Taleah Dilworth (#3), who leads the SWAC in scoring (15.9 PPG). The Lady Tigers (No. 4 in SWAC standings) will battle to solidify their tournament positioning against a hungry Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes team, currently sitting at No. 11 and eager to break their six-year losing streak against JSU.

Despite the loss of Preseason All-SWAC First Team selection Sha’Dimond McKnight to injury, the Delta Devilettes are determined to defend home court and pull off an upset. With SWAC tournament seeding at stake, expect a high-energy, physical battle as these teams collide in a Women’s History Month showdown featuring a historic all-female broadcast team.

Men’s Preview

It’s a classic in-state showdown as Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State meet for the second time this season, with SWAC Tournament seeding on the line. Jackson State (JSU) enters the game on a hot streak, winning six of their last seven games, while Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) is desperate to snap a seven-game losing skid and keep their postseason hopes alive.

The last time these teams met JSU dominated, with six players scoring in double figures, led by grad student Shannon Grant (18 points) and Dylan Canville’s double-double (10 points,11 rebounds) off the bench.

Coached by 14-year NBA veteran Mo Williams, JSU is looking to lock in the No. 2 seed for the upcoming SWAC Tournament in Atlanta, trailing only league-leading Southern University. While Mississippi Valley must win to avoid elimination, Jackson State is focused on building momentum for a deep tournament run. Expect high energy, fierce competition, and a battle for Mississippi bragging rights in this must-see conference clash!

But this isn’t just about the game—March is also about the women who make HBCU sports happen. During Women’s History Month, HBCU GO is celebrating the trailblazing women who drive HBCU athletics, both on and off the court, and the rich history of CIAA, SIAC and SWAC conference basketball. From legendary athletes and coaches to the women leading in sports media and production, their contributions have been instrumental in elevating HBCU basketball and paving the way for future generations. As the HBCU GO 2025 Basketball broadcast season comes to a close, the network is proud to showcase the excellence, leadership, and impact of women in HBCU sports.

The 2025 HBCU GO basketball season features live broadcasts every Saturday at 1 PM ET, streaming on HBCU GO and airing via broadcast syndication in major television markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Fast Channel and Local Now. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 Noon ET, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports. Download media assets HERE. For more information, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.

