Rubber Surfaces International Highlights Commitment to Sustainability Through Genan Tire Recycling Facility Partnership

Rubber Surfaces International

As a leader in sustainable surfacing solutions, Rubber Surfaces International is dedicated to repurposing local resources to reduce waste.

At Rubber Surfaces International, sustainability is more than a commitment—it’s a cornerstone of everything we do.” — Shayne Butcher, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubber Surfaces International is proud to announce its continued partnership with Genan ’s state-of-the-art tire recycling facility in Houston, Texas. As a leader in sustainable surfacing solutions , Rubber Surfaces International is dedicated to repurposing local resources to reduce waste and environmental impact.The Genan Houston facility plays a vital role in their mission, transforming discarded tires from Texas into high-quality rubber crumb and pellets. By sourcing these recycled materials locally, Rubber Surfaces International not only reduces the environmental footprint associated with long-distance transportation but also contributes to a circular economy that keeps tires out of landfills.“Our collaboration with Genan allows us to combine innovative recycling technology with premium materials to deliver products that are as eco-friendly as they are durable,” said Shayne Butcher, CEO of Rubber Surfaces International.Expanding Color Options Without Compromising SustainabilityIn addition to providing recycled rubber crumb and pellets, Genan supplies Rubber Surfaces International with pre-colored recycled tire rubber. These materials offer vibrant, durable color options that allow them to move beyond industry-standard virgin materials like EPDM and TPV, which are less environmentally friendly.The pre-colored rubber is processed overseas using sustainable practices and enables Rubber Surfaces International to offer a wide range of colors while maintaining their unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. These options provide customers with creative flexibility for their projects while reducing reliance on non-recycled materials.A Local and Global Approach to SustainabilityWhile the colored rubber is produced abroad, the tire crumb and pellets used in Rubber Surfaces International’s products are sourced directly from Genan’s Houston facility. This combination underscores their dedication to repurposing local materials whenever possible while leveraging innovative global resources to meet customer needs.Rubber Surfaces International remains committed to delivering sustainable, high-performance surfaces without compromise. By partnering with industry leaders like Genan, the company is able to reduce waste, repurpose materials, and offer products that balance aesthetics, durability, and environmental stewardship.For more information about Rubber Surfaces International and their sustainable surfacing solutions, visit https://rubber-surfaces.com/ About Rubber Surfaces InternationalRubber Surfaces International is a global leader in innovative rubber surfacing solutions, offering versatile, eco-friendly products for residential, commercial, and recreational applications. The company’s commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability drives its mission to enhance spaces while protecting the environment. Visit rubber-surfaces.com for more information.About GenanGenan is a global leader in tire recycling, with state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to transforming end-of-life tires into high-quality rubber materials. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Genan repurposes discarded tires into rubber crumb, pellets, and other value-added materials used in a variety of industries. Their Houston, Texas, facility is a key part of their mission to reduce waste and promote a circular economy by locally processing tires into environmentally friendly resources. Find out more at genan.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.