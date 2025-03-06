Estill, Johnson, Simpson Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky -- Additional counties in the commonwealth of Kentucky have been added to the major disaster declaration for Kentucky’s severe storms and flooding that took place from Feb. 14, 2025, and continuing.

Homeowners and renters in Estill, Johnson and Simpson counties are eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

FEMA may provide grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, childcare, and moving and storage expenses. In addition to Estill, Johnson and Simpson counties, other counties eligible for IA include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. There are four ways to apply: visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the toll-free FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight ET, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

The deadline to apply for assistance for flooding is April 25, 2025. For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest information about Kentucky’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.