Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Letcher, Owsley Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky -- Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Letcher and Owsley counties in areas affected by the February floods.

Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in declared counties as the result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from February.

OWSLEY COUNTY

Owsley County Recreation Center, 99 County Barn Road, Booneville, KY 41314

LETCHER COUNTY

Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Road, Whitesburg, KY 41848

All Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. ET on Sundays, unless otherwise noted.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is April 25, 2025.

Other centers are open in the following locations:

PIKE COUNTY

Pike Public Library, 126 Lee Ave., Pikeville, KY 41501

Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119 North, Belfry, KY 41514

PERRY COUNTY

Hazard Community College, 1 Old Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

MARTIN COUNTY

Martin County Library, 180 E Main Street, Inez, KY 41224

KNOTT COUNTY

Knott County Sports Complex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

FLOYD COUNTY

Floyd County Board of Education, 442 KY-550, Eastern, KY 41622

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open across the Commonwealth disaster area in the coming days.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

You do not need to visit a center to apply with FEMA

If you are unable to visit the center, there are other ways to apply: you can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. There are four ways to apply: visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the toll-free FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight ET, and help is available in most languages. The deadline to apply for assistance for flooding is April 25, 2025.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.