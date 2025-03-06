Maryland’s Best Seeks Dairy Farms for 2025 Ice Cream Trail and Other Summer Promotions 

March 6, 2025

Applications Due by April 1, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 6, 2025) – Maryland’s Best, Maryland’s state-wide marketing program connecting consumers to producers, is seeking Maryland dairy farms with on-farm creameries producing ice cream to join the 2025 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. A popular tradition spanning the state all summer long, the Ice Cream Trail highlights on-farm creameries and encourages families to travel to each stop on the trail, document their visit and submit photos to the program for consideration to be crowned the “Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trailblazer.” Winning families who participate will earn a prize pack and have a chance to be featured on the Maryland’s Best social media pages. Last year, twelve farms across the state participated with thousands of visitors stopping by their ice cream shops.

“The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail is not only delicious, it’s a way to get consumers out to the farms,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We are looking for more farms to participate this year so that we can continue to highlight locally made products and support our hard-working dairy farmers.”

Farm participation eligibility has expanded to include two types of creameries:

Creameries that are on an existing Maryland farm and use milk they produce on-farm or Creameries that are on an existing Maryland farm and use an ice cream mix from a milk processor that benefits Maryland dairy farms.

Those interested in joining this year’s Ice Cream Trail should fill out this form by April 1 at 5:00pm.

Additionally, dairy farms that sell other products are encouraged to participate in state-wide dairy promotions this summer. Any dairy farm in Maryland that is making a value-added product such as cheese, yogurt, or milk can apply to be highlighted by the program during upcoming promotions. Applications are due by April at 5:00pm.

Questions? Potential participants may reach out to Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects, Kristin Hanna, at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov or visit MarylandsBest.net.



# # #