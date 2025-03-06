Strickland Manufacturing Expands Operations in Goochland County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Strickland Manufacturing, an attachment manufacturer and distributor, will invest $3.3 million to expand its existing facility in Goochland County. Based in Northern Ireland, the Goochland location opened in 2012 and is considered the company’s U.S headquarters. The project will create 20 new jobs.

“We are proud to have Strickland Manufacturing’s U.S. headquarters in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Every time a manufacturer chooses to expand here, it signifies a key step forward in our ongoing commitment to driving economic growth, creating high-quality jobs, and supporting industries that fuel innovation and progress.”

“This expansion represents not only another exciting opportunity for our local economy, but also a testament to our state’s vibrant business climate and the endless possibilities for success,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I would like to thank our partners at VEDP and Goochland County for making this project possible.”

Strickland Manufacturing supplies excavator and loader equipment attachments to companies like John Deere, Komatsu, Volvo, Case, Caterpillar, Liebherr, Hitachi, and Hyundai among others. It focuses primarily on construction, agriculture, demolition, mining, recycling, and landscaping-related equipment. The company ships around 11,000 orders annually to their North American dealer network.

“We look forward to expanding our business in partnership with Goochland County,” said Strickland MFG President Sean O’Reilly.

“Congratulations to the team at Strickland Manufacturing for the hard work and success that led to this expansion of their operations and workforce,” said Senator Luther Cifers. “It’s a great day for Strickland Manufacturing, Goochland County, and the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin set out three years ago to create a more business-friendly climate in Virginia, and this is another great example of why that’s so important. I look forward to watching Strickland Manufacturing continue to grow its business and its footprint in central Virginia.”

“Strickland Manufacturing's expansion in Goochland is just the latest example of successful leadership by the Youngkin administration,” said Delegate Thomas Garrett. “I know Strickland will continue to appreciate Goochland County and the hardworking people of the 56th district, just like we appreciate them.”

“Goochland County is proud to support existing businesses and is excited that Strickland Manufacturing chose Goochland for its expansion,” said Goochland County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Winfree. “Their investment in Goochland County represents quality industrial growth and jobs to support Goochland citizens.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Goochland County to secure the project for Virginia will support Strickland Manufacturing’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

Strickland Manufacturing is located at 1070 Merchants Lane in Goochland.