Vermont Cheesemakers Honored at US Championships

March 6, 2025 | Montpelier, VT – Vermont dairy teams shined at the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, the premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients competition. The 2025 championships marks the 22nd biennial, the nation’s most respected and honored dairy processing competition hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

This year, Vermont Cabot Creamery Cooperative/Agri-Mark teams racked up 15 ribbons, including seven first place finishes. The Cabot teams topped the nation in several cheese classes including cheddar, natural slices and shredded. Cabot also took first place in the "Sour Cream" category with their Cabot Creme Fraiche. The Agri-Mark team, based out of Middlebury, grabbed two first place finishes in the "Whey" category.

Jasper Hill Farm, from Greensboro, and Cabot teamed up to win a blue ribbon in the "Natural Rhined Cheddar" category with their revolutionary collaboration, Cabot Clothbound, a cheese was nominated for best overall. Jasper Hill went on to place "Best of Class" in three other categories with their Bayley Hazen Blue, Withersbrook Blue and Willoughby, a cheese also nominated for best overall.

Waitsfield's von Trapp Farmstead snagged second place in the "Blue Veined Cheeses" category for their Mad River Blue. Springbrook Farm Cheese, from Reading, took home a blue ribbon in the Raclette category and was also nominated for best overall cheese.

In the goat's milk cheese categories, Vermont Creamery, from Websterville, brought home several awards, including a first place finish for their Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme Goat Cheese.

Congratulations to our Vermont cheesemakers for their commitment to excellence in dairy processing.

For a list of all the award winners visit: uschampioncheese.org/results/