Atlantic Employee Screening Team to Be Guest Speakers at Brown & Brown HR Trends Live Seminar

Atlantic Employee Screening Guest Speakers at Brown & Brown Live Seminar

Doug Avdellas and Danielle Davis Atlantic Employee Screening

This is an opportunity to share critical insights on drug testing, social media screening, and other compliance trends that can positively impact an organization’s hiring and retention strategies.”
— Doug Avdellas, CEO
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR professionals seeking to stay ahead of evolving employment laws, drug testing advancements, and best practices will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts at Brown & Brown’s Live Seminar: HR Trends – Drug Testing, Employment Law, and Best Practices, taking place on Thursday, March 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Attendees will earn 2.0 SHRM & HRCI credits for participating.

Hosted by Brown & Brown, this engaging lunch-and-learn seminar offers HR professionals a valuable opportunity to receive critical updates on drug testing, employment law, and compliance best practices. Attendees will also hear insights from leading industry professionals, including Megan Janes, Partner at Fisher Phillips LLP, who will present on FMLA, ADA, and handbook revision & drafting best practices.

Doug Avdellas, CEO, and Danielle Davis, Client Success Manager, from Atlantic Employee Screening will lead interactive discussions on:
• The Latest Advancements in Drug Testing – Enhancing accuracy and reducing turnaround times
• Candidate Experience Improvements – Strategies to streamline hiring while ensuring compliance
• Evergreen Consent & Its Organizational Impact – Navigating legal and practical implications
• Social Media Screening Trends & Best Practices – Leveraging insights for better hiring decisions
• Background Screening Innovations – The future of pre-employment screening & risk management

Doug Avdellas shared the importance of these discussions: “At Atlantic Employee Screening, we are dedicated to helping HR professionals make informed decisions that enhance their hiring processes while ensuring compliance. This seminar is an opportunity to share critical insights on drug testing, social media screening, and other compliance trends that can positively impact an organization’s hiring and retention strategies.”

This free event is limited to just 75 attendees, so register today to reserve your spot! This seminar also provides a great networking opportunity for HR professionals to connect with industry experts and peers. Lunch, sponsored by Paylocity, will be provided for attendees, and Paylocity team members will be available at the event to answer questions.

Lincoln E. Baker, Employee Benefits Advisor at Brown & Brown, emphasized the value of the seminar: “At Brown & Brown, we believe in creating opportunities for HR professionals to gain knowledge from industry leaders. This seminar brings together experts like Atlantic Employee Screening and Fisher Phillips LLP to provide valuable insights into the latest HR trends. Attendees will also have a chance to network and connect with the Paylocity team during the event.”

Don’t miss this opportunity, register today at https://www.bbrown.com/us/hr-trends-drug-testing-employment-law-and-best-practices/

Kieth Burley
Atlantic Employee Screening
+1 561-776-1804
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Atlantic Employee Screening Team to Be Guest Speakers at Brown & Brown HR Trends Live Seminar

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kieth Burley
Atlantic Employee Screening
+1 561-776-1804
Company/Organization
Atlantic Employee Screening
8895 N Military Trail, Suite 301D
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 561-776-1804
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1997, Atlantic Employee Screening Services (AES) is a leader in providing reliable, efficient, and comprehensive background screening solutions to businesses nationwide. With a 99.5% client retention rate and an average employee tenure of 9.3 years, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, our team supports over 2,500 clients with fast, accurate, and secure screening services. AES integrates seamlessly with 100+ ATS/HCM/HRIS platforms, ensuring an efficient screening process tailored to meet the unique needs of your organization. Our services include pre-employment screening software, comprehensive background checks, employment and education verifications, criminal record checks, drug testing, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and more. We even offer international screening services for global hiring needs. Key benefits of partnering with AES include: No Long-Term Contracts: We earn your business daily through performance, not binding agreements. Flexible Payment Terms: Tailored to support your financial planning. U.S.-Based Support: Our dedicated team provides fast and personalized assistance. Verified by Humans: Ensuring accurate, responsible results by reviewing criminal data before release. Data Security: SOC 2 compliance, advanced encryption, and multi-factor authentication protect sensitive information. At AES, we prioritize your hiring success and data security. We offer complimentary pricing audits and pledge to match or beat your current vendor’s rates. Call us today at 877-747-2104—our team is ready to answer your questions and provide the support you need!

More From This Author
Atlantic Employee Screening Team to Be Guest Speakers at Brown & Brown HR Trends Live Seminar
Atlantic Employee Screening Examines the Impact of CFPB Operations Halt on Higher Education Hiring Practices
New Federal Policies Could Reshape Hiring Practices: What Employers Need to Know
View All Stories From This Author