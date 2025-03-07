Atlantic Employee Screening Team to Be Guest Speakers at Brown & Brown HR Trends Live Seminar
This is an opportunity to share critical insights on drug testing, social media screening, and other compliance trends that can positively impact an organization’s hiring and retention strategies.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR professionals seeking to stay ahead of evolving employment laws, drug testing advancements, and best practices will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts at Brown & Brown’s Live Seminar: HR Trends – Drug Testing, Employment Law, and Best Practices, taking place on Thursday, March 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Attendees will earn 2.0 SHRM & HRCI credits for participating.
Hosted by Brown & Brown, this engaging lunch-and-learn seminar offers HR professionals a valuable opportunity to receive critical updates on drug testing, employment law, and compliance best practices. Attendees will also hear insights from leading industry professionals, including Megan Janes, Partner at Fisher Phillips LLP, who will present on FMLA, ADA, and handbook revision & drafting best practices.
Doug Avdellas, CEO, and Danielle Davis, Client Success Manager, from Atlantic Employee Screening will lead interactive discussions on:
• The Latest Advancements in Drug Testing – Enhancing accuracy and reducing turnaround times
• Candidate Experience Improvements – Strategies to streamline hiring while ensuring compliance
• Evergreen Consent & Its Organizational Impact – Navigating legal and practical implications
• Social Media Screening Trends & Best Practices – Leveraging insights for better hiring decisions
• Background Screening Innovations – The future of pre-employment screening & risk management
Doug Avdellas shared the importance of these discussions: “At Atlantic Employee Screening, we are dedicated to helping HR professionals make informed decisions that enhance their hiring processes while ensuring compliance. This seminar is an opportunity to share critical insights on drug testing, social media screening, and other compliance trends that can positively impact an organization’s hiring and retention strategies.”
This free event is limited to just 75 attendees, so register today to reserve your spot! This seminar also provides a great networking opportunity for HR professionals to connect with industry experts and peers. Lunch, sponsored by Paylocity, will be provided for attendees, and Paylocity team members will be available at the event to answer questions.
Lincoln E. Baker, Employee Benefits Advisor at Brown & Brown, emphasized the value of the seminar: “At Brown & Brown, we believe in creating opportunities for HR professionals to gain knowledge from industry leaders. This seminar brings together experts like Atlantic Employee Screening and Fisher Phillips LLP to provide valuable insights into the latest HR trends. Attendees will also have a chance to network and connect with the Paylocity team during the event.”
Don’t miss this opportunity, register today at https://www.bbrown.com/us/hr-trends-drug-testing-employment-law-and-best-practices/
