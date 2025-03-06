Sacred Canyons: A Sonic Journey Through Ancient Landscapes with Dean Evenson, Scott Huckabay, and Phil Heaven

Sacred Canyon album cover by Dean Evenson, Phil Heaven, Scott Huckabay

Sacred Canyons, a new album by Dean Evenson, Scott Huckabay, and Phil Heaven, blends flute, guitar, and viola to echo the spirit of ancient landscapes.

These canyons hold stories etched into the earth over millennia. Through our music, we aim to honor the beauty and wisdom found in these sacred places (...)” — Dean Evenson

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundings of the Planet, the award-winning record label known for its immersive soundscapes, proudly announces the release of their latest album, Sacred Canyons. This 12-track musical journey invites listeners to wander through ancient landscapes where the melodies of flute, guitar, and viola intertwine with the spirit of the natural world, creating a sanctuary of sound. Sacred Canyons is available on all streaming platforms and at soundings.com.Inspired by the profound beauty of these ancient landscapes, Sacred Canyons merges the artistry of three masterful musicians. Dean Evenson’s signature silver flute soars alongside Scott Huckabay’s intricate guitar work and Phil Heaven’s rich viola tones, forming a sonic tapestry that echoes the spirit of the land. Select tracks are further enriched by Douglas Johnson’s deep, grounding double bass, inviting listeners to connect with the timeless wisdom of the canyon and the vastness within.When asked about the inspiration behind the album, Dean Evenson reflects: “These canyons hold stories etched into the earth over millennia. Through our music, we aim to honor the beauty and wisdom found in these sacred places and invite listeners to experience a sense of peace and reverence for the natural world.”This album captures the musicians' deep connection with nature and each other. Recorded in a spirit of improvisation, the performances flow organically, embodying a profound sense of presence and harmony. “There is an unspoken language when we play together,” says Scott Huckabay. “Each note reflects our shared intention to express the sacredness of these ancient landscapes.”The viola brings a warm, resonant tone that mirrors the depth and stillness of the canyons. With Douglas’ double bass, they evoke the grounded, earthy essence of these awe-inspiring places.As with all of Dean Evenson’s recordings, Sacred Canyons incorporates the Earth Resonance Frequency of 7.83 Hz, which mirrors the Alpha/Theta brainwave state associated with deep relaxation and heightened awareness. This subtle frequency enhances the listener’s ability to enter a meditative state, aligning with the album’s intention to foster inner peace and connection to the Earth.Experience Sacred Canyons on your platform of choice: soundings.comMusicians:Dean Evenson: fluteScott Huckabay: guitarPhil Heaven: violaWith Douglas Johnson: double bassTrack List:Portal of Stones (5:03)Ritual at Sunrise (5:09)Seeking Ancient Paths (4:57)Meditation Mesa (5:08)Precious Drops of Water (5:08)Relaxation on the Rocks (5:24)Pondering the Ponderosa (4:43)Red Rock Paradise (5:39)Timeless Echoes (5:52)Superlative Skies (4:39)Peaceful Plateau (3:49)Mystic Cave (5:01)Total Time: 60 minutesFor more information or to arrange an interview, contact: press@soundings.com

