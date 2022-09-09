New LP EARTH WITHIN, a deep inner journey by sound healer Dean Evenson with Phil Heaven and Douglas Johnson

Earth Within, new LP by Pioneering New Age Musician Dean Evenson in Collaboration with Phil Heaven and Douglas Johnson. Dean Evenson (flute), Douglas Johnson (double bass) and Phil Heaven (viola) playing the song "Grandmother Tree" in the forest. "I want to hear what the Earth has to say and be an agent for its preservation." - Dean Evenson.

Pacific Northwest-based record label Soundings of the Planet invites you to take an inner journey with the calming sounds of their new album Earth Within.

The idea of bringing the Earth Within ourselves through these low frequencies seemed like a great idea for an album project.” — Phil Heaven

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundings of the Planet , award-winning record label, announces the release on September 9th, 2022, of their latest LP Earth Within . In this 11-song album, gentle melodies of flute, viola, and double bass are interwoven with nature field recordings to create a deep mood of quiet comfort. This album takes listeners on a rich inner journey to a quiet refuge, a world beyond time. Earth Within is available on all streaming platforms https://orcd.co/earthwithin as well as in physical and digital format on Amazon or at the record label's shop at www.soundings.com Since co-founding Soundings of the Planet in 1979 as a voice for the planet and for peace, Dean Evenson has proven himself to be a visionary of the New Age musical genre, bringing nature, music, and wellness together. On this occasion, Dean Evenson’s silver flute soars with the beautiful viola of Phil Heaven who has collaborated with Dean on many award-winning albums. This release introduces Douglas Johnson with his deep resonant tones and creative touch on double bass.When asked about the concept of the album and why it is so important for him that the sounds of nature are included with the music, Dean Evenson says: “This is the only Earth we’ve got, and I want to hear what the Earth has to say and be an agent for its preservation. We need to honor the Earth and understand it as a living being. And when we do that, it opens the whole world to a way of thinking that supports this planet and brings about the harmony as the instruments do on this album, playing the different aspects of life and nature.”When Dean and his family first moved to the Pacific Northwest in the early 1990s, they were shocked to see so many forests being clear cut. Whole mountainsides were denuded and stripped bare of all trees causing habitat loss and downstream impacts. They knew there must be a better way for humans to interact with the earth and benefit from the resources a healthy forest can provide without contributing to climate change.This beautiful mother planet of ours is hurting now. We need to take care of her, not just for her, but for us – for our very survival. And we need to step up to this challenge with everything in us. This is the intention and message – that the music of Earth Within carries our prayers for the deep healing of our planet and that it happens with the full force of everything we have in us.This album is the result of the excellent musical and spiritual connection between three talented musicians. What you hear on the record is a live unrehearsed and unscripted performance with minimal edits, which can only be achieved with world-class artists. "It was clear from the first-time making music together that there is a wonderful chemistry among the three of us. The unique combination of instruments lends a natural warmth and organic feel to what we create” says Douglas Johnson. The camaraderie and stories behind their connection take this album to a sublime state. Douglas has been a friend of Phil Heaven since childhood. Phil has been helping manage the Soundings of the Planet studio becoming a great friend of Dean Evenson. The underlying story and the choice of instruments aligned to bring this album to life in this unique way. “The idea of bringing the Earth Within ourselves through these low frequencies seemed like a great idea for an album project” says Phil Heaven, "Douglas' double bass instrument brings the grounding earthy feeling along with the viola, bringing deep resonant tones. You feel the low frequencies in all your body.”As with all Dean Evenson’s peaceful music recordings, Earth Within includes the Earth Resonance Frequency of 7.83 Hz under the music mix. This frequency is the same as the Alpha/Theta brainwave state that occurs when one is relaxed yet still awake and aware.Experience Earth Within in streaming platform of choice: https://orcd.co/earthwithin For more information, please visit www.soundings.com/product/earth-within Musicians:Dean Evenson: flute, keyboards, field recordingsPhil Heaven: viola, keyboardsDouglas Johnson: double bass.SP7234CD • UPC 096507723429Earth Within Track List1 Journey Within2 Grandmother Tree3 Forest Path4 Soaring in Stillness5 Mystic Voyage6 Depths of Peace7 Guardians of the Deep8 Among the Treetops9 Bass of the Falls10 Ocean of Light11 Thundering CalmVideosJourney Within https://youtu.be/UZoWqz7ZuVw Feel their peace and soar with eagles high above a river valley in the pristine Pacific Northwest.Grandmother Tree https://youtu.be/Yf6Mv8vo8w8 Inspired by one of the last remaining groves of old growth cedar and fir in the Cascade Mountains.Forest Path https://youtu.be/pTyDnl8_BXE Follow a path with musical wizard Dean Evenson as he explores the sacred forest near his home.Listen to Soundings Mindful Media Podcast as Dean and Phil reminisce about their musical journey together and what Earth Within means to them.For more information or to arrange an interview contact: press@soundings.com

Forest Path from EARTH WITHIN by Dean Evenson