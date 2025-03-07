Feetures Empowers Girls Through Movement in Partnership with Girls on the Run for International Women’s Day

Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International and John Gaither, CEO of Feetures

Proceeds from limited-edition collaboration sock will support Girls on the Run

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feetures , America’s #1 running sock, is dedicated to supporting athletes of all ages and promoting the importance of being active from an early age. In partnership with Girls on the Run , a national nonprofit that motivates young girls through the innovative integration of fun physical activities, life-skills lessons, and impactful community projects, Feetures is launching a limited-edition collaboration sock to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.With mental and physical health challenges on the rise among young girls nationwide, Feetures and Girls on the Run recognize the critical need to champion healthy lifestyles and empower girls to find their inner strength through physical activity. Through the power of movement and the sport of running, these programs encourage girls to challenge themselves, build resilience, and develop life skills needed to succeed both on and off the track.“At Feetures, we know that movement is essential for overall health and well-being,” said John Gaither, CEO of Feetures. “Through this partnership, we hope to break down barriers and give every girl the opportunity to experience the joy that comes from their feet hitting the pavement, allowing them to flourish both physically and emotionally.”“Girls on the Run is proud to partner with a like-minded brand to continue promoting both inclusivity and diversity for girls in sports,” said Elizabeth “Liz” Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run International. “By investing in their health at a young age, we can help these girls truly understand and experience the importance of physical activity.”Feetures’ new colorful, limited-edition Elite Light Cushion No Show Tab sock, “Bold Figures”, with anatomical design and Targeted Compression for optimal performance, pays tribute to women of all ages and backgrounds, empowering them through movement. Available on Feetures.com, all proceeds from Bold Figures sock sales on International Women’s Day (March 8) will go to Girls on the Run. After March 8, $10 from each purchase of the sock will continue to support the organization while supplies last.For more information about Feetures, Girls on the Run, their partnership, or to learn more about the brand and its values, please contact feeturespr@fwv-us.com.About Feetures:Feetures was founded in 2002 by Hugh Gaither, a textile industry veteran and avid runner, with a mission to create performance socks that support runners and other athletes in their pursuit of active, healthy lifestyles. Based in Charlotte, N.C., and family-owned, Feetures was built on the principles of technological design, innovation and sustainability. Committed to delivering quality product and customer satisfaction, every Feetures product comes with a lifetime guarantee. Today, Feetures is the #1 sock brand in U.S. run specialty stores and has expanded its range to include performance socks for golf, trail running, relief and recovery, as well as apparel. Available in over 50 countries, Feetures is sold in major sporting goods retailers across the U.S. To learn more, visit Feetures.com or connect with them on Instagram, X and TikTok.About Girls on the Run:Girls on the Run International (GOTRI) creates and offers after-school empowerment programs designed for 3rd- to 8th-grade girls. The national nonprofit helps participants recognize their inner strength, increase their level of physical activity, imagine their possibilities, and confidently stand up for themselves and others through the innovative integration of fun physical activities, life-skills lessons, and impactful community projects. The research-based curriculum led by trained volunteer coaches explores core topics relevant to 8- to 13-year-old girls, including understanding emotions, fostering friendships, expressing empathy, and standing up for ourselves. The coaches and curriculum create a sense of belonging for all participants and meet the vital needs of girls today. The program culminates in a community impact project and a celebratory 5K. Since it was founded in 1996, this national movement has served more than 2.25 million girls in all 50 states and Canada. Learn more at girlsontherun.org.

