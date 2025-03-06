US Border Patrol, law enforcement partners interdict a yola with 5 aliens from Russia and the Dominican Republic

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico – US. Border Patrol and law enforcement partners collaborated Friday to interdict a yola vessel with five aliens from Russia and the Dominican Republic attempting to reach the island’s west coast.

On Feb. 28, Ramey station Border Patrol agents detected a suspected smuggling vessel traveling without navigation lights approximately five nautical miles west of Aguadilla.

"Our agents remain vigilant in securing our borders and upholding our nation’s immigration laws. This case underscores the ongoing challenges we face in preventing illegal entries and addressing repeat immigration violations,” indicated Reggie Johnson, Chief patrol Agent for the Ramey Sector. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our communities and the integrity of our borders."

The agents coordinated an intercept with a Puerto Rico Police FURA marine unit and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), who reached a 15-foot yola vessel with two outboard engines. Onboard the vessel five alien migrants were found, 3 men from the Dominican Republic, 1 Russian man and 1 Russian woman.

Biometric checks were run on all subjects revealing that one alien from the Dominican Republic was a previously deported felon.

Custody of the Russian aliens transferred to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI ) for investigation and removal.

Ramey Border Patrol arrested David Mota-Castillo who appeared Monday before the US District court charged with reentry of a previously deported alien.

The Ramey Sector is one of the twenty-one Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

For anonymous tips contact us at 1(800)981-1313.