Del Rio CBP Officers Apprehend Woman Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a woman wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to be resolute in their vigilance and their attention to detail resulted in this significant apprehension of a woman wanted for an alleged sex offense involving a child,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of persons wanted for alleged crimes of this heinous type exemplify the important role of our officers in keeping our border communities secure.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred a vehicle and passenger Maria De Jesus Nicanor Serrano, 30, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified her identity and discovered that she was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Garland, Texas. The Del Rio Police Department transported Nicanor Serrano to the Val Verde Correctional Facility for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

