New Mexico Teens Arrested for Human Smuggling in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station arrested two teens from New Mexico for transporting three illegal aliens near Palominas, Arizona.

On, Mar. 1, Border Patrol surveillance operators observed a person wearing camouflage walking through an area commonly used by smugglers. As agents investigated, they encountered a black Dodge Ram pickup and proceeded to pull it over to conduct an immigration inspection.

During the inspection, agents discovered the driver and front passenger, both 17, were from New Mexico. Agents further discovered three men trying to conceal themselves in the pickup’s backseat. All three men were found to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the country.

The U.S. citizen male driver and female passenger were arrested and transported to the Brian A. Terry Station. The Ram pickup was seized.

All three illegal aliens had been previously removed from the Unites States. They were arrested and will be processed for reinstatement of a prior order of removal. Additionally, they will be presented as material witnesses for a human smuggling case against the driver. The female passenger will not face prosecution at this time.

Tucson Sector reminds the public that bringing in and harboring certain aliens in the United States is a felony under 8 U.S.C 1324 and could result in prison time if found guilty in a court of law.

