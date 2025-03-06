Local Brothers Cram Aliens into Car During Smuggling Incident

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Nogales men for transporting seven illegal aliens west of Nogales, Arizona, Saturday evening.

On Mar. 1, agents assigned to the Nogales Station observed a Ford Fusion they suspected of transporting illegal aliens. Based on reasonable suspicion, the agents performed a vehicle stop on Ruby Road, west of Nogales, to conduct an immigration inspection on the vehicle’s occupants.

Agents determined six of the passengers, four adult women and two men, all Mexican nationals, were illegally present in the country. An eighth passenger, a juvenile from Mexico, was also found to be illegally in the country.

The Ford Fusion’s driver and front passenger were brothers from Nogales. Both were arrested for human smuggling. All subjects as well as the vehicle were transported to the Nogales Station for processing.

All seven illegal aliens, to include the juvenile, will be processed for removal. Several adults from the vehicle will be used as material witnesses in a criminal case against the brothers for human smuggling.

Tucson Sector reminds the public that bringing in, transporting, or harboring certain aliens in the United States is a felony under 8 U.S.C 1324 and could result in prison time if found guilty in a court of law.

