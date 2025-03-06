Nominate a Conservation Leader for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award

Individuals and farm families will be recognized by Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Cournoyer, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 6, 2025) – Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon invite Iowans to nominate individuals or families who are conservation leaders in their community for the 2025 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.

The award recognizes farmers and farm families who go above and beyond to take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources, including our soil and water, while serving as leaders within their communities. Since the creation of the award in 2012, 821 farm families have been recognized.

“There is no group more wholeheartedly committed to conservation than our farm families, whose way of life depends on leaving the land and water better than they found it,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Farm Environmental Leader Awards are an opportunity to recognize those who have excelled in doing just that, even while they also carry out their responsibility to feed and fuel the world. I look forward to honoring the remarkable legacy they’re leaving at the Iowa State Fair.”

The recipients of the award will be honored during a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, at the Iowa State Fair. Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Cournoyer, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon will present each awardee with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sign and certificate.

“Iowa continues to break conservation records, and that would not be possible without committed farm families and landowners who are increasingly putting more water quality and soil conservation practices into action,” said Secretary Naig. “This award offers an opportunity to recognize worthy farmers and farm families who are true conservation leaders. We’re excited to celebrate their commitment to conservation during the 2025 Iowa State Fair.”

To be considered for recognition in 2025, nominations will be accepted through May 5, 2025.

“We always look forward to recognizing farmers and landowners throughout our state who include conservation practices as a focal part of their farm legacy,” said Director Lyon. “The award recipients are leading by example, proving that agriculture and natural resources are intertwined."

The nomination form can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. An appointed committee representing conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners.