Saskatchewan Continues to be a Leader in Interprovincial Trade

With Saskatchewan's closest trading partner, the United States, putting tariffs on Canadian products, it's more important than ever that we have open trade within Canada.

Saskatchewan remains an advocate for open and free trade and has always been a national leader on this front. From joining the New West Partnerships Agreement to our participation in the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. Saskatchewan, along with other provinces and territories, aims to further reduce exceptions in the coming days and weeks ahead.

"Saskatchewan has some of the fewest exceptions of any province within the Canadian Free Trade Agreement," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "We are conducting a thorough review of our remaining exceptions to ensure we remain the best jurisdiction in Canada for trade and investment. Our province will continue to lead by example and encourage other provincial and territorial leaders to further reduce their barriers on goods flowing freely across Canada in order to match Saskatchewan's low exceptions."

Saskatchewan is currently co-leading a federal-provincial-territorial working group of willing jurisdictions to advance a direct-to-consumers sales system for alcohol, which will result in consumers having greater access to products from across Canada, while opening potential new markets for Saskatchewan producers.

Saskatchewan remains a jurisdiction of choice for workers, having the fastest turnaround times for credential recognition in Canada. Under The Labour Mobility and Fair Registration Practices Act, Saskatchewan now enjoys some of the best labour mobility rates in Canada and has significantly reduced red tape for international workers and Canadians in other provinces seeking employment in our province, which has resulted in residents finding jobs and getting into those jobs faster.

The province is also a strong advocate across Canada for the mutual recognition of safety requirements within the trucking industry. Saskatchewan is participating in a pilot project in this area. Meaning more goods are arriving safely and on time from producers across the country. Mutual recognition remains a strong tool for provinces to ensure goods can move efficiently and effectively.

