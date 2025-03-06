Centauri, R&D Arm of Energy America, Secures License for NASA-Discovered Solar Technology

Centauri & NASA: Pioneering Space-Grade Solar Tech for Earth’s Energy Future

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centauri , the advanced Research & Development division of Energy America (EA), has signed a non-exclusive research license Agreement, granting rights to develop next-generation photovoltaic (PV) solutions with NASA - discovered advancements and selenium interlayer cell technology. This landmark agreement reinforces Centauri’s mission to engineer ultra-high-efficiency solar modules capable of withstanding extreme conditions, setting a new global benchmark in renewable energy.The agreement positions Centauri as a pioneering force in solar energy innovation, leveraging American-engineered breakthroughs to enhance energy output, material efficiency, and climate resilience. The newly licensed technology will be integrated into Energy America’s domestically manufactured solar modules, ensuring compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and supporting U.S. energy independence and global clean energy transition efforts.NASA-Discovered Innovation: From Space to EarthCentauri’s technological advancements stem from research originally developed for NASA’s space missions, applying extraterrestrial-grade durability and efficiency to terrestrial solar applications. The integration of NASA-inspired materials science and selenium interlayer technology will drive significant improvements in:✅ Higher Energy Yield – Enhanced conversion efficiency, maximizing power output per square meter.✅ Superior Climate Resistance – Designed for harsh environments, from high-radiation space conditions to extreme terrestrial climates.✅ Longer Lifespan – Selenium-based interlayers improve module longevity, reducing performance degradation over time.✅ Advanced Thin-Film Engineering – Reduces material usage while maintaining structural and electrical integrity."Centauri is engineering the future of solar energy by fusing NASA-grade innovation with next-gen materials like selenium interlayers," said Zoheb Khan, CEO of Centauri. "This agreement enables us to deploy breakthrough PV solutions that optimize energy efficiency, durability, and adaptability across global energy markets."Strengthening U.S. Solar Leadership & Global ExpansionWith this research license, Centauri and Energy America will:🔹 Expand U.S.-based solar manufacturing, ensuring domestic energy security and IRA compliance.🔹 Support large-scale solar deployments in Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and the South Pacific.🔹 Deliver solar modules for utility-scale, commercial, and residential projects developed using NASA technology.🔹 Advance space-to-earth solar research, positioning Centauri as a leader in next-gen PV applications.This initiative aligns with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s strategic energy objectives, reinforcing the country’s leadership in cutting-edge solar technology while fostering sustainable economic growth through advanced manufacturing and job creation.Centauri’s Technology Roadmap & Next StepsUnder this agreement, Centauri will:🚀 Scale up R&D and prototyping lines to integrate selenium interlayer technology into high-efficiency modules.🚀 Deploy American-made, solar modules for government, private sector, and utility-scale projects.🚀 Enhance product traceability systems, ensuring compliance with supply chain transparency and sustainability standards.🚀 Optimize PV performance for extreme environments, including high-humidity, arid, and space-exposed conditions.By bridging NASA research with renewable energy advancements, Centauri is set to revolutionize solar module efficiency, durability, and adaptability, solidifying Energy America’s role as an industry leader in cutting-edge solar technology.About Centauri & Energy AmericaCentauri is the R&D division of Energy America, focused on pioneering the manufacturing of NASA-developed solar innovations, climate-resilient PV engineering, and sustainable energy solutions. Centauri’s technology development ensures high-efficiency, ultra-durable solar modules designed for terrestrial and extraterrestrial applications.Energy America is a leading USA-based solar module manufacturer, operating three domestic facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas, with a global production capacity of 15GW. Energy America specializes in utility-scale, commercial, and residential solar solutions, integrating NASA-grade technology, advanced materials science, and strategic global partnerships.

