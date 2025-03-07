Kaliber Motors unveils specifications of the Kaliber Panther – a leading AI-integrated Electric Delivery Truck

Kaliber Panther Walk-in Delivery Truck

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaliber Motors is proud to announce key performance features of the Kaliber Panther walk-in delivery truck to the market. This groundbreaking vehicle sets new standards in modern logistics, combining superior performance with an eco-conscious design to lead the transition towards a cleaner, energy-efficient, and sustainable commercial trucking future.Performance Meets Efficiency: Designed with cutting-edge technologies, the Kaliber Panther offers unparalleled performance and reliability:- Battery Capacity: 140 kWh advanced lithium-ion battery- Range: Up to 240 miles per charge for extended operation- Charging: Rapid DC fast charging to 80% in less than 30 minutes- Power: 250 kW (335 HP) with dual electric motors providing 685 Nm (505 lb-ft) continuous torque- Top Speed: 75 mph- Reverse Drive Speed (max): 20 mph- Turning Radius (curb-to-curb): 20 ftAdditional features include a spacious 1,000 ft³ cargo volume, 4,500 lbs. payload capacity, and advanced thermal management for operations in extreme conditions.Smart Connectivity & AI-Driven Safety: The Kaliber Panther integrates advanced AI features to enhance the driver experience and optimize fleet operations, while also prioritizing the safety of cargo and pedestrians.- AI Features: Intelligent fleet management, Inteli Access- facial, speech and motion recognition enhancing access & control, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).- Safety Innovations: Collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, anti-theft immobilizers, lane-keeping assist, and real-time fatigue and distractionmonitoring inclusive of:** Occupant Status Monitoring (OSM)** Driver Fatigue Detection** Driver Distraction Detection** Full vehicle access, start and control based on advanced AI technologies** 360 degrees pedestrian alert system** Real time cargo area monitoring and theft prevention alertsAdvanced Battery Technologies: AI-enhanced systems designed to ensure thermal regulation and safety in demanding environmental conditions.- Our Battery Management System (BMS) monitors, predicts, and controls key battery parameters toproactively manage thermal containment and initiate preventive actions before overheating occurs.- Active battery fire suppression system to contain and prevent the spread of thermal events.- Fire-resistant battery pack technology providing a superior thermal barrier, aidingin the prevention of heat transmission to adjacent cells and modules.- Special cell technology allowing the vehicle to operate at extreme low temperature versus currentLFP battery limits of -20 degrees Celsius, while also extending usable life.Built to Last: Crafted with high-strength materials, the Kaliber Panther is built for durability and reliability.- Design Life: 200,000 miles or 12 years- Warranty: Comprehensive coverage, including 8-year/180,000-mile battery protectionWith its cutting-edge features and robust capabilities, the Kaliber Panther is set to revolutionize commercial last-mile delivery. “There is an urgent need for a vehicle that not only prioritizes environmental sustainability but also significantly enhances the efficiency of delivery drivers, who often handle more than 200 deliveries each day,” said Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors. According to an internal study conducted by Kaliber Motors, companies operating large delivery fleets such as UPS, FedEx, and Amazon could achieve savings exceeding $400 million for a fleet of 100,000 vehicles by adopting Kaliber's next-generation AI-integrated, electric delivery trucks. This innovation empowers trucking and logistics businesses to achieve unparalleled operational efficiency while minimizing their environmental footprint.About Kaliber Motors: Kaliber Motors is a leader in automotive innovation, dedicated to designing vehicles that drive progress and sustainability. The Kaliber Panther exemplifies the company’s commitment to revolutionizing transportation through cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial trucks, please visit the company website.Forward Looking Statement: As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact shall be considered forward-looking statements and potentially involve risk and uncertainty, which could result in an outcome differing from those anticipated.Contact Us:Kaliber Motors, Inc.

