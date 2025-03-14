Introducing Mike Di Lorenzo’s Latest Single: A Fresh Take on Smooth Jazz

Mike Di Lorenzo "Modern Times"

Smooth Jazz Artist Mike Di Lorenzo is set to enchant listeners with the title track from his highly anticipated upcoming album – “Modern Times”

Somehow you have fashionably managed to serve up cool jazz with a contemporary flair. Fantastic!” — Sandy Shore smoothjazz.com

NEWFOUNDLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🌟 Introducing Mike Di Lorenzo ’s Latest Single: Modern Times! 🌟Dropping March 14th, 2025, Smooth jazz artist Mike Di Lorenzo is set to enchant listeners with the title track from his highly anticipated upcoming album – “Modern Times”! The title track showcases Mike’s signature sound, featuring lush instrumentation, soothing piano solos, with an upbeat groove that perfectly embodies the spirit of smooth jazz in these modern times.Known recently for his Urban and R&B vocal productions, composer Mike Di Lorenzo steps out with an electrifying new single that showcases his versatility in the world of smooth jazz! Prepare to be captivated by this upbeat instrumental track that brings a refreshing twist to his musical repertoire.Blending melodic piano, smooth guitar, and contemporary rhythms, this feel-good track is perfect for any moment—whether you're setting the mood for a chill evening or looking to add some flair to your day.🎶 Experience a New Side of Mike Di Lorenzo and let this instrumental piece transport you to a sophisticated oasis of sound. It’s the ideal backdrop for relaxation, inspiration, or simply enjoying the art of music.Stay tuned for the album release and follow Mike Di Lorenzo on [ https://www.instagram.com/mikedilorenzomusic/ ] for exclusive updates, sneak peeks, and more smooth sounds coming your way!🎷 Don’t miss out—listen now and feel the groove! 🎷

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.