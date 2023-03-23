New York and Atlanta unite with new throwback Pop/R&B Release "Holding All My Love" from Mike Di Lorenzo and Anna Moore

Holding All My Love by Mike Di Lorenzo and Anna Moore

"Holding All My Love" following up on Mike’s most recent and well-received 2022 album “What We Need” featuring contemporary R&B artist Anna Moore.

NEWFOUNDLAND, NJ, USA, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Di Lorenzo and Anna Moore's newest single dropping on March 24th, 2023 "Holding All My Love" is a modern throwback to the 90's r&b/pop/dance sound. Stylish, slick, bold with compelling textures topped off by the radiantly beautiful, soulful voice of Anna Moore. Her emotion is intertwined perfectly with Mike's jazzy-pop groove which will remind many of us of the vibes that we grew up on."This new single from Di Lorenzo, coming out this March 24th, was co-written by Anna Moore, who gives a brilliant performance with her vocals on this track.She’s a perfect fit into the jazzy groove that Mike’s created on his keyboards and through the production on “Holding All My Love.” Everything seems to fit seamlessly, and as a result, the fluidity of this single has the two of these superstars moving in tandem on a unified front – when it comes to what you’ll hear on “Holding All My Love,” I don’t think any of us could have asked them for anything more than exactly what we get.""If you’re looking for comparisons to what a song like this one sounds like, I’d readily be pointing directly to key names of the early 90s like Lisa Stansfield or even CeCe Peniston. This will fit out there on the playlists of people around the globe, and there are plenty of spaces online & on the radio that would love to have something new that reminds them of the vibes they grew up on. If it helps, you could cite other names like Sophie B. Hawkins, Vanessa Williams, or even a titan of the industry like Madonna herself when it comes to Anna’s vocals just past the 2:10 mark when she leans in to whisper to ya.Moore’s keeping excellent company with a timeless sound that people still love to this very day."This a wonderfully written track with a lot to offer: compelling textures and grooves, wild chord progressions and a fantastic performance by Anna Moore.Overall, Holding All My Love is a standout track that is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced the joys and pains of love. The singer's voice is soulful and haunting, adding to the overall beauty and emotional depth of the song.

