Actor Kevin Chamberlin Joins Broadway Theatre Project Guest Faculty For This Summer's Project

Kevin Chamberlin Broadway Theatre Project Kevin Chamberlin as Bertram WinKle in Jessie

Playbill refers to Broadway Theatre Project as "the world's most prestigious musical theatre arts education program for high school and college.” — Playbill Magazine

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarasota, FL - The Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) is excited to announce that award-winning actor Kevin Chamberlin will be joining their guest faculty for this summer's project. Chamberlin, known for his dynamic performances on stage and screen, will bring his expertise and passion for the arts to the BTP students.Kevin Chamberlin has an impressive resume, with numerous Broadway credits including his Tony-nominated performance in "The Addams Family" and his role as Horton in "Seussical the Musical." He has also appeared in films such as "Die Hard with a Vengeance" and "Road to Perdition," as well as TV shows like "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife." For his theatre work, he received three Tony Award and three Drama Desk Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include The Ritz, Chicago, Triumph of Love and My Favorite Year.Chamberlin starred as Bertram Winkle in the Disney Channel Original Series sitcom Jessie from 2011 to 2015. Other TV credits include "Heroes," and "Grace and Frankie." Film credits include Team Kaylie, Wonder Park, The Emoji Movie, In & Out, and Christmas With the Kranks. Along with his producer/director Sam Kite, Kevin has amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok. His award winning videos include “Anyone Can Cook” for Ratatouille the TikTok Musical, the first online crowd sourced musical which raised over 2 million dollarsfor The Actor’s Fund during the pandemic. His original songs and jingles have been seen around the world - including a popular campaign for the grocery store Sprouts.In 2013, Kevin fulfilled a lifelong dream - making his Carnegie Hall debut - singing with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra.In Los Angeles, Kevin has starred in productions at Hair, Spamalot and West Side Story at The Hollywood Bowl - as well as Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse, starring opposite MJ Rodriguez and George Salazar.With his extensive experience in the industry, Chamberlin will be a valuable addition to the BTP guest faculty.The Broadway Theatre Project, founded by Broadway legend Ann Reinking, and current President and Co-Artistic Director Debra McWaters, is a renowned training program for young performers looking to pursue a career in musical theatre . The project offers a unique opportunity for students to work with some of the industry's top professionals and gain valuable skills and knowledge.With Chamberlin joining the guest faculty, students can expect to learn from one of the best in the business.The Broadway Theatre Project's summer session will take place from June 21st to July 2nd 2025 at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Students will have the opportunity to work with Chamberlin and other industry professionals in classes, workshops, and performances. For more information and to apply, visit the BTP website at www.broadwaytheatreproject.com "Playbill refers to Broadway Theatre Project as "the world's most prestigious musical theatre arts education program for high school and college.”Playbill magazine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.