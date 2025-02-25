Broadway Theatre Project Welcomes Michael Orland and Kevin Chamberlin as Guest Faculty for Summer Project

Broadway Theatre Project Debra McWaters BTP President Michael Orland Kevin Chamberlin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) is excited to announce that Michael Orland and Kevin Chamberlin will be joining their esteemed guest faculty for the upcoming summer musical theater project. Orland, a renowned vocal coach and music director, and Chamberlin, a Tony-nominated actor, will bring their expertise and passion for the performing arts to BTP's students.BTP, founded in 1991 by Broadway legend Ann Reinking and current President and co-artistic director Debra McWaters, is a 10 day intensive project for aspiring performers to train with some of the industry's top professionals. This year's program, "Behind The Curtain" will take place from June 21st to July 2nd at the University of South Florida in Tampa. With the addition of Orland and Chamberlain, BTP continues to provide its students with a well-rounded and diverse learning experience.Michael Orland is best known for his work as the vocal coach and accompanist on the hit TV show "American Idol." He has also worked with numerous Broadway stars, including Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. Orland is thrilled to be joining BTP's faculty, stating, "I am honored to be a part of such a prestigious program and to have the opportunity to work with the next generation of Broadway performers."Michael Orland is excited to have been a part of the mega hit TV show American Idol for 16 seasons as the pianist, vocal coach and associate musical director both on Fox and ABC. In between those seasons were stints as music director/vocal coach on Little Big Shots and Forever Young hosted by Steve Harvey. Through these amazing opportunities, Michael has appeared on Oprah, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood and a record number of appearances on the Ellen show. At the end of every American Idol season, Michael also accompanied the top 3 contestants to New York for appearances on Live with Kelly & Regis (and Michael and Ryan), CBS early show and concerts on the plaza for the Today Show.He also served as a pianist/coach for the NBC summer series America's Got Talent (Seasons 1 and 2) In addition to playing and conducting for many celebrities including Kristen Bell, Erich Bergen, Sabrina Carpenter, Lynda Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Tony Winner Debbie Gravite, Marilu Henner, Jennifer Holiday, Rosyln Kind, Barry Manilow, Maureen McGovern, Katherine McPhee, Idina Menzel, the late Wayland Flowers and Madame, and the legendary Kaye Ballard. Michael has played for the hit shows Forbidden Broadway, Ruthless! and When Pigs FLy in Los Angeles. He made his Hollywood Bowl debut accompanying the iconic MGM star Ann Miller. Some recent highlights include serving as Associate Musical Director on the NBC production of Hairspray Live, rehearsal pianist for the Netflix movie The Prom, and working with Broadway legends Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters and TV stars Eric McCormack and Amber Riley.Kevin Chamberlin, Kevin grew up in Moorestown, NJ. In 1985, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Rutgers University. In 2000, Kevin originated the role of Charlie in Claudia Shear’s Dirty Blonde which earned him his first Tony Nomination and Drama Desk Nomination.The following year, he received his second Tony Nomination, Drama Desk and Grammy nomination for playing Horton the Elephant in Seussical. In 2010, he received his third Tony nomination for his portrayal of Uncle Fester in The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits include Amos Hart in “Chicago”, starring opposite Rita Wilson and pop star, Usher. In 2007, he starred in a revival of Terrance McNally’s The Ritz opposite Rosie Perez, directed by Joe Mantello and spent a year playing the Wizard in Wicked on Broadway in 2018. Other Broadway credits include My Favorite Year, Abe Lincoln in Illinois and Triumph of Love with Betty Buckley and F Murray Abraham.Most recently, Kevin starred opposite Phillipa Soo, Jesse Mueller and Steven Pasquale in Guys and Dolls - receiving the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor in a Musical.BTP's President and Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, expressed her enthusiasm for the addition of Michael Orland and Kevin Chamberlin to the guest faculty, stating, "We are thrilled to have Michael and Kevin join us this summer. Their expertise and passion for the arts will undoubtedly inspire and guide our students towards success in their future careers. With the addition of these two industry professionals, BTP's summer program is sure to be a transformative experience for all involved.""Playbill refers to Broadway Theatre Project as "the world's most prestigious musical theatre arts education program for high school and college."For more information about the Broadway Theatre Project and their upcoming summer program, visit their website at www.broadwaytheatreproject.com.--

