Military Veterans hosts Memorial Lecture and SANMVA engagement in Eastern Cape, 8, 10 to 11 Mar

The Acting Director-General of the Department of Military Veterans, Ms Nontobeko Mafu, hereby invites all media houses to two events taking place in the Eastern Cape Province. The first event will be held on 8 March 2025, and the second will take place from 10 to 11 March 2025.

Event 1: Memorial Lecture in Honour of Mzwamadoda Pinky Mpindi and Nombini Mildred Booi The Department of Military Veterans, in collaboration with Umkhonto Wesizwe Liberation War Veterans, will host a memorial lecture to honour and commemorate the legacy of these gallant freedom fighters. The event is expected to be attended by over 350 military veterans and delegates.

Event details:

• Date: Saturday, 8 March 2025

• Time: 09:00

• Venue: Gwiligwili Village, Qoboqobo (Keiskammahoek), Amahlathi Local Municipality, Eastern Cape Province

Event 2: Engagement with Eastern Cape SANMVA Leadership

This two-day forum between the Department of Military Veterans and the Eastern Cape provincial leadership of the South African Military Veterans Association (SANMVA) aims to engage with military veterans and explore ways to enhance the department’s service delivery within the province.

Event details:

• Date: 10–11 March 2025

• Time: 09:00

• Venue: Emphekweni Beach Resort, R72 Coastal Road, between Port Alfred and East London, Peddie

All media houses are invited to cover both events extensively.

Media Enquiries & RSVP:

Mr Mxolisi Mkhonza (Acting Head of Communication)

Email: 076 865 7474

#govzaupdate