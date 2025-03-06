Frankie Boyer Expands Her Media Presence with Two New Podcasts

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long-time radio personality Frankie Boyer , beloved host of the Holistic Health Show on WCRN 830 AM (Boston/Worcester), and lifestyle shows on WADK 1540 AM (Newport, RI), WGCH 1490 AM (Greenwich, CT), and WBTN 1370 AM, has announced the launch of two brand-new podcasts to her already impressive media portfolio.With a career that spans decades and a reputation for tackling tough subjects, Frankie Boyer has become a trusted voice in both health and lifestyle.Introducing the Two New Podcasts:1. "Frankie and the Ex-Con, The Naked Truth You Deserve to Know"In this powerful new podcast, Boyer teams up with GC Brown , a man who, while serving almost 17 years in federal prison for crimes he did not commit, reinvented himself. GC Brown is the award-winning novelist of SNIFF and The Mason Storm Series, and a co-founder of UpCup Koffee; a functional mushroom coffee.2. "Frankie, The Pharmacist, and The Truth"This candid and raw podcast will tackle the secrets we all want to know but often keep in the dark. Frankie Boyer & Ben Fuchs , a registered pharmacist, accredited nutritionist, and accomplished skin care chemist will explore everything from human behavior and societal taboos to the conversations people are too afraid to have.“These podcasts are all about stripping away the masks and exploring the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it might be.” Said Boyer.About Frankie BoyerFrankie Boyer is a seasoned radio host, author, speaker, and advocate for health and wellness. Her passion for helping others live a healthier life is evident through her long-running Holistic Health Show, which has been a fixture on WCRN 830 AM for many years. Additionally, Boyer’s lifestyle shows on Biz Talk Radio have earned her a loyal following throughout New England. As a broadcaster with a deep love for connecting with people and sparking important conversations, she continues to evolve with the changing landscape of media, bringing fresh, bold content to her audience.Stay ConnectedBoth podcasts will be available on all major podcast platforms. Check out Frankie Boyer and her shows at www.frankieboyer.com , GC Brown, his books, and coffee at www.gcbrownbooks.com . Ben Fuchs and his skin care line at www.truthtreatments.com Media Contact:

