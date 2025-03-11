Safetica Appoints Missi Carmen as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Global Expansion and Demand Generation

Missi Carmen, Safetica CMO

Safetica names Missi Carmen CMO, leveraging 15+ yrs in cybersecurity, MarTech, revenue ops & GTM strategy to accelerate global expansion & North America growth.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, proudly announces the appointment of Missi Carmen as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With this strategic move, Safetica reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in North America and driving global growth, leveraging Carmen’s expertise to deliver innovative marketing strategies and scalable demand-generation initiatives.

Missi Carmen brings over 15 years of experience in B2B SaaS and cybersecurity to her new role at Safetica. Her expertise includes MarTech innovation, AI-driven marketing, demand generation, and revenue operations. Before joining Safetica, she held leadership roles at companies such as Spirion, Concentrix, and OPSWAT, where she drove strategic marketing initiatives that boosted pipeline growth, optimized costs, and delivered measurable business results.

"Safetica has a proven track record of building strong partner relationships and delivering value to its customers,” said Missi Carmen. “I’m excited to collaborate with the team to enhance those strengths through scalable marketing programs that support customer success and fuel global growth."

“With Missi, we’re gaining all the tools we need. She brings deep industry knowledge, strong leadership skills, a systematic approach, and experience from similar scaleups—making her a perfect fit for us,” says Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica. “As we embark on our next chapter to accelerate growth, drive innovation, and deliver even more value to our customers in North America and across the globe, her expertise will be invaluable.”

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by businesses in over 120 countries. Its data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solutions help organizations safeguard sensitive data, guide secure employee behavior, and ensure compliance with regulations—all while supporting productivity. Safetica’s comprehensive protection spans on-premises, cloud, and endpoint environments, offering advanced data discovery, threat prevention, and real-time security guidance. By delivering visibility and control over sensitive information, Safetica enables businesses to prevent data breaches and collaborate securely without disrupting workflows.

For more information, visit www.safetica.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

