Gastroenterology of the Rockies Opening New State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Surgery Endoscopy Center in Denver

GI of the Rockies opening new Endoscopy Center in Denver, located at 1830 Franklin Street, Suite 210. Conveniently located across from Saint Joseph Hospital.

Colonoscopy screenings play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes by detecting colon cancer early.” — Dr. Joseph Cassara

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies proudly announces the opening of its new Downtown Denver Endoscopy Center, located at 1830 Franklin Street, Suite 210, Denver, Colorado, 80218. The facility is conveniently located across from Saint Joseph Hospital. The new facility is a joint venture agreement between Intermountain Health and Gastroenterology of the Rockies and designed to bring quality healthcare close to where people live and work.

“Intermountain Health has proudly served downtown Denver for more than 150 years, and we are excited to partner with these clinicians to support this service,” said Scott Peek, Intermountain Health Front Range market president.

This advanced facility is designed to enhance patient care by offering a high-quality experience for outpatient gastrointestinal procedures in the Denver community. The medical team delivers nothing short of excellence through care teams comprised of physicians, nurses and physician assistants. The medical team is highly sought after for taking time to listen, answer patient questions and ensure patients have a satisfactory experience.

Patients can now schedule procedures with a board-certified gastroenterologist in a setting that prioritizes comfort, efficiency and quality care.

“The launch of our new Downtown Denver Endoscopy Center represents a significant step forward in delivering accessible, high quality, specialized GI care across the Denver Metro area,” said Joseph Cassara, MD, MBA, President of Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “As demand for endoscopic procedures continues to grow, this state-of-the-art facility allows us to deliver exceptional care, enhancing both patient experience and clinical outcomes.”

"Colonoscopy screenings play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes by detecting colon cancer early. Prevention is most effective when precancerous polyps are identified and removed in the early stages, long before cancer develops or progresses," said Dr. Cassara.

The new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology that ensures precision and safety in all procedures. GI of the Rockies gastroenterologists use GI Genius, an AI-powered tool that improves polyp detection during colonoscopy, compared to other tests and procedures.

The team of expert gastroenterologists at the new Downtown Denver Endoscopy Center includes: Rohan Clarke, MD, FACG, focusing on advanced therapeutics, David Cristin, MD, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases, and Joshua Steinberg, MD, Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease – Crohn’s & Colitis Program. Timothy Dobin, DO and Wesley Prichard, DO will provide general GI care.

To schedule an interview with CEO, Lara Kelley, or a gastroenterologist, please contact Elise Oberliesen at elise.oberliesen@gastrorockies.com or call 303-604-5000, extension 1010.

ABOUT US

Gastroenterology of the Rockies operates multiple GI clinics and endoscopy centers throughout Denver and Boulder. Our mission is to advance digestive health and improve the quality of life for all our patients. We specialize in comprehensive gastrointestinal care, including colonoscopy procedures, liver disease management, advanced endoscopic treatments, and inflammatory bowel disease care. We also treat conditions such as acid reflux (GERD), Celiac disease, colitis, IBS, and pancreas and biliary diseases.

Intermountain Health operates multiple clinics and hospitals in Colorado and in five other western states. Intermountain is a not-for-profit system of 33 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.