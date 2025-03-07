Celebrating the Literary and Artistic Achievements of Marilyn Wassmann at the London Bookfair 2025

Author, Marilyn Wassmann with her husband

Explora Books To Showcase the Enduring Work of Marilyn Wassmann at LBF 2025, Stand 3E38

A work that should appear on library shelves and in cozy homes for reading and re-reading.” — Pacific Book Review

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair 2025, the premier global publishing event, is set to welcome industry leaders, literary professionals, and book lovers from March 11-13 at Olympia London. Among the distinguished titles featured this year are the works of author and artist Marilyn B. Wassmann , whose storytelling and visual artistry continue to inspire readers of all ages. Explora Books proudly presents Wassmann’s books at Stand 3E38, offering an opportunity for attendees to explore her captivating books.With a rich background in both art and literature, Marilyn B. Wassmann has dedicated her career to storytelling through words and illustrations. Holding four degrees—including two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art—she spent years as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress before retiring in 2011. Her diverse expertise and creative passion are reflected in her published works, which include What the Wind Blew In, The Opossum and the Cats, Visiting An Artist’s Garden , and Pen Scratching Poets.‘Visiting An Artist’s Garden’ is a beautifully illustrated coloring book that brings Wassmann’s artwork to life, inviting readers to engage in an interactive and meditative artistic experience. With the technical assistance of her husband, Paul A. Wassmann, this book pays homage to nature’s beauty and the intricacies of artistic expression.‘The Opossum and the Cats’ has been lauded for its heartwarming narrative of friendship and bravery. Pacific Book Review describes it as “a work that should appear on library shelves and in cozy homes for reading and re-reading.” Indie Reader praises it as “a thrilling tale of valor and compassion.”‘What the Wind Blew In’ presents six imaginative stories in poetic form, designed to entertain and educate young readers. Barbara Bamberger Scott of the US Review of Books notes that “each story has a point to prove, something that could be shared between reader and listener.” Pacific Book Review calls it “a showpiece of creative talent,” highlighting Wassmann’s seamless blend of rhythm and storytelling.‘Pen Scratching Poets’ is a collection of one family’s creative pursuits. And all of Marilyn’s books are available to purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide.Although Marilyn B. Wassmann will not be attending LBF 2025 in person, her literary and artistic contributions will be prominently showcased by Explora Books. Visitors are encouraged to explore her enchanting collection and experience the magic of her work firsthand.For more information, visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 at the London Book Fair 2025.

STORY HIGHLIGHT: Visiting An Artist's Garden by Marilyn B. Wassmann

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.