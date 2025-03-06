NNRMLS Partners with FBS to Implement Flexmls Platform

Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) Company Logo FBS, Creators of Flexmls

NNRMLS partners with FBS to bring Flexmls, a modern, mobile-friendly MLS platform that provides efficiency and market insights.

The powerful Flexmls platform brings tremendous value, especially at this pivotal time, providing both confidence and certainty as NNRMLS moves toward the future.” — George Pickard, CEO of NNRMLS

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) has partnered with FBS to implement the Flexmls platform, a leading MLS technology used by over 150 organizations nationwide. This partnership will deliver a modern, flexible, and mobile-friendly MLS system to the 4,000 members of NNRMLS.The MLS industry is evolving, with new rules, changing standards and growing demands for flexibility. Flexmls offers intuitive features, including advanced property search and real-time listing management, designed to support informed decision-making throughout the homebuying and home selling processes. The platform’s API-driven architecture, modern user experience and intuitive mobile app allow agents to manage listings seamlessly across devices.“The MLS platform is the technological foundation of everything we do at NNRMLS, and the system we provide is an integral part of our members’ daily workflow. This partnership with FBS provides our members with a reliable system built on industry-leading RESO standards to help them run their business efficiently,” said George Pickard, CEO of NNRMLS.“It was important for NNRMLS to select a partner with a proven track record of consistently executing on the initiatives that matter most to the MLS,” Pickard continued, “With decades of experience in MLS-focused innovation, FBS stands out for its commitment to MLS data ownership and control, driving product development and integrations that make sense for our members. As an employee-owned company, FBS brings a unique level of dedication to customer success, a focus that aligns with NNRMLS’s values. The powerful Flexmls platform brings tremendous value, especially at this pivotal time, providing both confidence and certainty as NNRMLS moves toward the future.”Key Features of Flexmls for NNRMLS Members:-Intuitive Search – Simplified, powerful property search tools-Mobile Accessibility – Full functionality on any device-Advanced Mapping – Custom overlays for subdivisions, schools, and neighborhoods-Team Collaboration Tools – Shared contacts and saved searches for seamless teamwork-Broker Syndication Controls – Precision management of listing distribution-API Integration – Easy connection with third-party toolsMatty Epstein, Director of MLS Sales at FBS, welcomed NNRMLS with the following statement: "We are excited to welcome Northern Nevada Regional MLS and their members to FBS. Their choice of FBS as their MLS technology partner reflects our shared commitment to excellence in MLS service delivery. As an employee-owned company we’re focused on helping MLSs define, design, and navigate the journey ahead and we're excited to begin this partnership and support NNRMLS's continued success."The move to Flexmls is a strategic step toward modernizing MLS technology for NNRMLS members, ensuring they have the tools to navigate an evolving market with confidence.About NNRMLS:Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) is the largest multiple listing service in Northern Nevada, serving real estate professionals across Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Fallon, Fernley, Yerington, and Lake Tahoe’s eastern shore. With nearly 4,000 brokers, agents, and appraisers, NNRMLS delivers best-in-class real estate data, cutting-edge tools, and industry-leading support to help its members succeed in a competitive market. Learn more about NNRMLS here.About FBS:Nationally recognized and based in Fargo, North Dakota, FBS is the leading innovator and provider of MLS technology, currently serving 330,000+ real estate professionals on its premier FlexmlsPlatform. Flexmls is one of many apps and software products built on the standards-driven SparkAPI technology platform, the industry’s first and most utilized API. 100% employee-owned and with 46 years of industry leadership, FBS repeatedly achieves unmatched industry rankings for customer and user satisfaction, platform performance, and net promoter score (NPS). Learn more about FBS and the premier Flexmls Platform at www.WeAreFBS.com.

