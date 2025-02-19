NNRMLS Joins Property Shield to Boost REALTOR® Data Security & Fight Fraud

Northern Nevada Regional MLS Property Shield

NNRMLS Partners with Property Shield to Strengthen Real Estate Data Security and Help REALTORS® Fight Back Against Online Fraud

This partnership is an important step in fighting fraud in our marketplace, protecting our members’ listings, and upholding the trust that our members and their clients place in our organization.” — George Pickard, CEO of NNRMLS

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Nevada Regional MLS ( NNRMLS ) is excited to announce its partnership with Property Shield , a premier compliance and fraud management solution designed to protect REALTORSand consumers from fraudulent use of MLS listings and property photos. This strategic collaboration highlights NNRMLS’s dedication to delivering innovative technology that fosters a trusted and transparent marketplace.While the technology continues to deliver gains in efficiency for real estate transactions, REALTORSand their clients are increasingly targeted by scammers, and the cost to consumers is staggering.With the increasing sophistication of online fraud and data misuse in real estate, Property Shield’s AI-powered system automatically detects, monitors, and removes fraudulent listings, while ensuring data attribution compliance. Through this partnership, NNRMLS members gain access to real-time fraud detection, helping them maintain the integrity of their listings and strengthen consumer trust.“We’re excited to partner with NNRMLS to bring our compliance and fraud prevention solutions to real estate professionals across Northern Nevada,” said Alex Fahsel, Co-founder and CEO of Property Shield. “As online fraud tactics evolve, it’s more important than ever for MLSs to equip their members with proactive security measures. Property Shield’s automated monitoring and fraud detection technology helps NNRMLS members safeguard their listings, protect their clients, and maintain trust in an increasingly digital marketplace.”Strengthening Protection in a Digital Marketplace:The integration of Property Shield’s security technology into NNRMLS’s ecosystem represents a significant advancement in fraud prevention and compliance enforcement.Real estate professionals will benefit from:-Automated monitoring that identifies fraudulent listings before they impact the marketplace.-Instant alerts when unauthorized use of listing data is detected.-Enforcement of data compliance rules, ensuring proper attribution and reducing risks for brokers and agents.This initiative aligns with NNRMLS’s broader strategy to continuously improve MLS technology, data security, and professional resources that support its members in an evolving industry.About Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS)Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) is the largest multiple listing service in Northern Nevada, serving real estate professionals across Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Fallon, Fernley, Yerington, and Lake Tahoe’s eastern shore. With nearly 4,000 brokers, agents, and appraisers, NNRMLS delivers best-in-class real estate data, cutting-edge tools, and industry-leading support to help members succeed in a competitive market.About Property ShieldProperty Shield is a leading compliance and fraud management solution built for MLSs, associations, and real estate professionals. The platform detects and removes fraudulent listings, monitors unauthorized data use, and ensures compliance with industry regulations. By leveraging AI-driven automation, Property Shield provides real-time security and peace of mind for real estate professionals navigating the digital marketplace.ContactsMiguel BergerProperty Shield518-542-5586mbergert@propertyshield.co

