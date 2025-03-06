VoltiE Announces Charger Migration, JuiceBox Network Transition, and Continued Support for Commercial Accounts

VoltiE is actively migrating EV chargers to our next-generation charging platform while ensuring uninterrupted service for all users.

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoltiE is actively migrating EV chargers to our next-generation charging platform while ensuring uninterrupted service for all users. As part of this transition, we want to inform our customers that the JuiceBox network will remain operational until the end of April 2025. After this period, chargers will require migration to VoltiE’s network.

A More Reliable and Secure Charging Network

VoltiE’s infrastructure upgrades include:

• Real-time diagnostics for proactive issue resolution

• Enhanced firmware with improved security and efficiency

• Distributed network technology eliminating single points of failure

• New mobile app (coming soon) for locating chargers, monitoring sessions, and managing payments seamlessly

These improvements will deliver a secure, intuitive, and future-ready EV charging experience.

Exclusive Software Rights and IP Protections

VoltiE is the only authorized provider of software for JuiceBox chargers. As such, no third-party company is permitted to replace, modify, or install new software on these devices. Recent online posts have surfaced detailing unauthorized attempts to install third-party software onto JuiceBox chargers. We want to make it clear that these modifications are not sanctioned by VoltiE and may result in functionality issues, security vulnerabilities, and loss of network access.

We strongly advise all JuiceBox charger owners and operators to avoid using unauthorized software, as it may compromise the safety, efficiency, and warranty of their charging equipment. Only VoltiE’s officially supported software ensures network stability, full compliance, and continued access to critical updates and features. To ensure uninterrupted service, commercial partners must transition to VoltiE’s official network before the Juicebox-hosted platform is decommissioned at the end of April 2025. Failure to migrate may result in chargers becoming inoperable.

Our team is ready to assist with:

• Network migration assistance

• Firmware updates and security patches

• Continued support and service enhancements

For assistance in transitioning your commercial account, please contact VoltiE Support at 1-844-865-8430 or visit support.voltie.us for more details.

Legal Disclaimer:

