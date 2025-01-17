VoltiE Group Acquires Enel X Way USA ’s Assets and Flagship JuiceBox Product in North America

VoltiE Group Secures Enel X Way’s North American Assets and Acclaimed JuiceBox Product Line

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoltiE Group, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, is proud to announce the acquisition of Enel X Way’s USA assets, including its flagship JuiceBox line of EV chargers. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in VoltiE Group’s mission to advance EV charging solutions and infrastructure across the region.

The JuiceBox line, known for its reliability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, has been a favorite among EV drivers for years. By integrating this trusted product into its portfolio, VoltiE is well-positioned to enhance its offerings and expand its reach in the rapidly growing EV market.

“This acquisition, which follows Enel X Way USA closure on October 11, 2024, solidifies VoltiE Group’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the EV charging sector,” said an owner's representative. “By adding the JuiceBox line to our operations, we are poised to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions across North America.”

VoltiE Group plans to integrate the JuiceBox chargers into its broader portfolio, leveraging its in-house technology to deliver seamless user experiences. The company also aims to scale its operations to meet the increasing demand for EV infrastructure while maintaining the quality and performance that JuiceBox customers expect.

About VoltiE Group

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Miramar, Florida, VoltiE Group is a leader in EV charging solutions, dedicated to bridging the infrastructure gap and supporting the transition to sustainable transportation. Through innovative products and forward-thinking strategies, VoltiE is shaping the future of EV mobility. PowerUp!

