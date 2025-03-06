Actor AHMED LUCAN Turns Crime Boss Recurring in New Hulu Comedy Series 'DELI BOYS'

Actor Ahmed Lucan at premiere of Hulu series DELI BOYS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pakistani American actor Ahmed Lucan recurs as local crime boss Hassan in the new Hulu comedy series DELI BOYS, premiering on March 6th.The dark family comedy kicks-off when a convenience store-magnate suddenly dies, leaving a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers, the hardworking Mir (Asif Ali) and party boy Raj (Saagar Shaikh), in charge. Forced to reckon with their Baba's secret life of organized crime, including mob boss Hassan (Lucan), the brothers attempt to take up their late father’s mantle in the underworld.DELI BOYS was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by executive producers Michelle Nadar, Jenni Konner, and Nora Silver with showrunner Nisha Ganatra for Onyx Collective and 20th Television.Lucan was excited to join the crazy cast of characters that make up this hilarious underground world. "As an actor, it's crucial to bring authenticity to every role, and it’s even more fulfilling when you can work with such a great cast and have fun doing it,” explains Lucan. “Hassan has so many nuances, which allowed me to explore his motivations, struggles and sense of power. By representing the Pakistani American community and showing cultural diversity on screen, we’re able to tell stories that are entertaining and resonate.”This Atlanta native has been building a solid reputation for his talents in the industry. He can be seen in the Clint Eastwood biopic Sully starring Tom Hanks and the Columbia Pictures comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. His notable television credits include the NBC crime drama Blacklist and Showtime spy drama Homeland, as well as The CW’s supernatural drama Naomi and rebooted family drama Dynasty.When he is not busy in front of the camera, Lucan creates his own projects. He gained attention for directing the festival winning favorite short film Silencer and the fantastical short Diwali Juice.Ahmed Lucan is represented by Maggie Maes at Maude Kaplan Management.Follow on Instagram: @AhmedLucan

