Experience the Magic of Todd Bernacil’s Enchanting Fairy Tales at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Todd Bernacil

Explore 'Into the Magic Cornfield' & 'Return to the Magic Cornfield' at LBF, Where Fantasy Meets Adventure

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair 2025, the premier global event for the publishing industry, welcomes author Todd Bernacil to Olympia London from March 11-13, 2025. Bernacil, a master of modern fairy tales, presents his captivating novels, ‘ Into the Magic Cornfield: A Heather Hazelkind Story ’ and ‘Return to the Magic Cornfield: A Love so Forever.’ These books transport readers into a world of adventure, mystery, and self-discovery.Hosted at Stand 3E38, Explora Books will be showcasing Bernacil’s works alongside other literary talents, providing a space for publishers, agents, and book enthusiasts to engage with the author’s imaginative storytelling. While Bernacil will be present at the event, he will not be conducting a book signing. However, attendees can explore the magic within the pages of his books and discuss the inspiration behind his enchanting narratives.‘Into the Magic Cornfield’ introduces readers to Ms. Heather Hazelkind, a devoted first-grade teacher whose school trip to Hagglehoff Farm takes a fantastical turn. When she falls into a mysterious cornfield, she stumbles upon a world brimming with peculiar creatures, thrilling encounters, and life-changing discoveries. The journey challenges her courage and resilience, leaving readers captivated by the twists and turns of her adventure.Building upon this mesmerizing tale, ‘Return to the Magic Cornfield’ follows Heather one year later as she transforms her experience into a children’s novel. When a group of her third-grade students realizes the stories are real, they set off on a secret quest to uncover the magical world themselves. Heather must embark on another journey to rescue them, facing both the wonders and dangers of the mystical cornfield once more.Todd Bernacil, a California native with a background in biological sciences and forensic DNA analysis, combines his passion for storytelling with influences from classic fairy tales such as Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz. His immersive narratives echo the timeless appeal of these classics while offering a fresh, modern twist that captivates readers of all ages.The London Bookfair serves as the ultimate platform for networking, rights negotiations, and literary discovery. Visitors can find Bernacil’s works at Explora Books’ stand and delve into the heart of these magical tales. As the publishing world gathers to celebrate creativity and innovation, Into the Magic Cornfield and its sequel promise to leave an indelible mark on the literary landscape.For more information, visit Explora Books at Stand 3E38 during LBF 2025.

