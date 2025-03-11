Sister of Slain Doctor Teresa Sievers Unveils What My Sister Told Me After She Was Murdered—A Story of Tragedy & Healing

What My Sister Told Me After She Was Murdered Book Cover Meet Annie Lisa - Author of the book What my Sister Told Me and sister of Teresa Sievers

A powerful true story of loss, love, and unbreakable bonds—Annie Lisa shares how her sister’s spirit guided her to truth and healing.

It took her sister’s tragic murder for Annie to awaken to her spiritual destiny. Now, guided from the Spirit World, she helps thousands explore beyond and embrace the fullness of the human experience.” — James Van Praagh, Best-Selling Author & Master Spiritual Teacher

SEYMOUR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What My Sister Told Me After She Was Murdered, the deeply moving memoir by Annie Lisa, is set to captivate readers with its blend of true crime and spiritual transformation. This extraordinary book shares the heartbreaking story of Dr. Teresa Sievers’ tragic murder and the remarkable way her spirit continued to guide Annie toward truth, healing, and a mission for peace.Available exclusively on Amazon , March 8, this book is a must-read for those fascinated by true crime, communication beyond death, and the unbreakable bonds of love. Readers will also have the chance to meet Annie Lisa in person at her first official book signing event on March 27 in Estero, FL at South Fork Grille.A Shared Journey of Transformation - After her sister’s brutal murder, Annie Lisa was left with unimaginable grief—but also an undeniable spiritual awakening. Even before Teresa’s passing, a series of synchronistic events hinted at the profound purpose they were meant to fulfill together.Now, even from beyond, Teresa continues to communicate with Annie, providing her with messages that prove consciousness survives death and that love never fades. Through signs, insights, and undeniable connections, Teresa’s presence is still powerfully felt, reinforcing the idea that the spirit world is closer than we think - proving that consciousness survives death and love never dies."Death did not silence my sister. She still guides me and brings the right people into my life at the right time, spurring our mission to help people heal, access their power and walk gracefully through these challenging times." – Annie LisaMore Than a True Crime Story—A Profound Spiritual Awakening - What My Sister Told Me After She Was Murdered is far more than just an account of tragedy—it is a testament to the enduring power of love and the guidance that exists beyond life. Annie Lisa’s experience will resonate deeply with those seeking healing, understanding, and hope, as she shares her journey of grief, connection, and divine purpose.In a world where loss often feels final, this book serves as a beacon of light, showing that our loved ones never truly leave us.James Van Praagh, Best-Selling Author & Master Spiritual Teacher: "It took the tragic murder of her sister for Annie to open up her spiritual destiny. Now her sister guides her from the 'Spirit World' to assist thousands of others and herself, to understand not only the world beyond, but how to experience the fullness and scope of the human experience. Fascinating, intriguing, and food for the Soul!" Kellee White , LMFT, Psychotherapist, Spiritual Medium & Author of Cracked Open: "So compelling, I couldn’t put it down! This isn’t just a story about solving a crime—it’s a profound lesson in how the bonds of love endure beyond this life. If you’re curious about communication from the Other Side or simply love a gripping read, What My Sister Told Me after She was Murdered is a must!"About Annie Lisa - Born and raised in the Naugatuck Valley region of Connecticut, Annie Lisa has spent a lifetime seeking answers to the deeper questions of existence. A Magna Cum Laude graduate with a BA in English from Albertus Magnus College, Annie built a 25-year career in marketing and advertising, yet it was a series of profound mystical experiences in her late twenties that set her on a path of deeper exploration.Following the tragic murder of her sister, Dr. Teresa Sievers, in 2015, Annie began receiving powerful messages from her departed sister, igniting a journey of self-discovery, healing, and transformation. Her search led her to study human consciousness, quantum physics, and the power of the subconscious mind. In 2017, she founded Divining Your Life , a practice dedicated to helping individuals break subconscious patterns that prevent them from living their fullest lives.Through her work, Annie has guided hundreds of clients toward healing, empowerment, and conscious creation, teaching them to step into their divine birthright as creators of their own reality. Today, her mission is to awaken humanity to its infinite potential, so that together, we can create not just the lives we desire, but a world built on love, awareness, and transformation. Annie resides in Connecticut, where she continues her work helping others reclaim their power and rewrite their stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.