Hello from Heaven: A Night of Spirit Messages with Lisa Williams & Vancouver’s Own Daniel Monroe

Renowned psychic medium Lisa Williams and Daniel Monroe

Experience a Rare and Powerful Evening of Spirit Messages, Healing, and Proof of the Afterlife!

Spirit is always around us, waiting for the perfect moment to show us they are still here. This night will be filled with those moments—proof, connection and healing that can change your life forever.” — Lisa Williams

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned psychic medium Lisa Williams , as seen on Oprah, Lifetime, and Good Morning America, is bringing her extraordinary abilities to Portland for one unforgettable night. Known for her powerful connection to the spirit world, Lisa has helped thousands find healing, closure, and hope through her evidential mediumship. She is also the accomplished author of books on mediumship and spirituality, including Survival of the Soul, Life Among the Dead, Was That A Sign From Heaven? and her newest release, Divine Wisdom.Joining Lisa Williams for this extraordinary evening is Vancouver’s own Daniel Monroe , an internationally recognized evidential medium whose incredible accuracy and heartfelt messages have made him a sought-after spiritual guide. Together, these two gifted mediums will bring through messages from loved ones in spirit, offering comfort, validation, and proof that life and love continue beyond the physical world.Are you ready to receive a message from beyond? Witness an extraordinary night of mediumship, as Lisa Williams and Daniel Monroe come together for a moving and transformative experience that will leave you in awe. This is more than just an event—it’s an opportunity to connect with spirit, feel the presence of your loved ones, and experience the undeniable truth that love never dies.Sunday, April 27 Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM Alberta Rose Theater , Portland, ORAbout the MediumsLisa Williams has captivated audiences around the world, appearing on television shows such as Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anderson Cooper 360, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. She has also dedicated her life to teaching, launching the Lisa Williams International School of Spiritual Development in 2013 to train the next generation of intuitive professionals.Daniel Monroe, Vancouver’s own celebrated medium, is known for his ability to bring through stunningly accurate evidence from the spirit world. His heartfelt approach and deep connection to those who have passed make his readings truly unforgettable.This event promises breathtaking spirit connections, emotional healing, and a night of profound validation. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness two of the world’s most gifted mediums in one place, for one night only.Get your tickets now and join us for an evening that will forever change the way you see life, death, and the connections that transcend time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.