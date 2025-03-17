“RobinHood Diamonds Announces Disruptive Model”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobinHood Diamonds is the new destination for high-quality diamonds at the lowest possible prices. The New York-based company connects savvy buyers directly with producers of lab-grown diamonds, eliminating excessive markups while providing exceptional customized jewelry.

How can we offer competitive pricing on lab-grown diamonds while others cannot? The explanation is simple: All diamond jewelry firms have the same access to leading producers of lab-grown diamonds; however, RobinHood Diamonds does not impose excessive charges for its services. Emphasizing transparency and equitable pricing guarantees its clients exceptional value without unnecessary markups, making premium diamonds available to all.

"Whether you are searching for the perfect engagement ring or a unique piece of jewelry, we're committed to delivering the best possible value nationwide so you can shop confidently. "William Logian. Co-Founder, Robin Hoods Diamonds

As a co-founder and expert jeweler, William Logian has over thirty years of hands-on experience in high-end jewelry production. He has collaborated with renowned brands such as Tiffany & Co., contributing to creating the celebrated Tiffany Six-Prong setting. His exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to the art of jewelry-making are integral to the foundation of RobinHood Diamonds.

As a Partner and vital contributor to the RobinHood Diamonds team, Arthur Sargsyan is highly respected in the New York City jewelry world for his remarkable design and CAD modeling skills. With an impressive portfolio of over 7,000 jewelry designs, Arthur's proficiency ensures that Robin Hood Diamonds remains a leader in quality and innovative craftsmanship. His talent for creating stunning, bespoke pieces allows clients the unique chance to work closely with him in designing their ideal engagement ring or distinctive jewelry item.

As a co-founder, Vahan Virabyan began his career as a private diamond dealer in New York City and has since evolved into a prominent entrepreneur within the jewelry sector. With more than ten years of experience, he has developed an extensive network of diamond growers, miners, and cutters, offering his clients various choices. Vahan's deep knowledge and enthusiasm for diamond jewelry have played a crucial role in positioning Robin Hood Diamonds as a reputable brand in the industry, delivering enduring beauty and brilliance to customers worldwide.

This is the first in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds. As an “avant-garde” diamond company, several creative designs and disruptive initiatives will soon be made public.

Why RobinHood?
RobinHood is a legendary English folk hero known for his story of stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. He is often depicted as a skilled archer and swordsman living in Sherwood Forest with his Merry Men band, which includes characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian. Robin Hood’s legend was set during the reign of King Richard the Lionheart. During this time, Robin Hood opposed the corrupt authority of Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham. Robin Hood's tales typically focus on themes of justice, social inequality, and the fight against oppression. They have been popularized in literature, film, and television, making him an enduring symbol of resistance against tyranny. In the 21st Century, Robin Hood becomes a diamond jeweler, providing incredible value to its customers.

RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry. RobinHood Diamonds is committed to the highest ethical standards with its diamond products and business practices. https://robinhooddiamonds.com

