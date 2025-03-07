Explora Books Presents Justin Widener’s Poetry at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Justin Widener'

Explora Books Highlights 'Purposeful Poetry' and 'Peaceful Poetry' at Stand 3E38

His poetry conveys the message that there is always a tomorrow, and inner peace is within reach, regardless of one's beliefs or circumstances.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Book Fair (LBF) 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at Olympia London, is set to bring together global publishing professionals to exchange ideas, foster connections, and shape the future of creative content. Explora Books will be present at Stand 3E38, showcasing the work of talented authors, including Justin Widener , whose poetry collections “ Purposeful Poetry ” and “Peaceful Poetry” continue to resonate with readers worldwide.While Justin will not be attending the event in person, his books remain a captivating addition to contemporary poetry, presenting reflections on faith, resilience, and the search for inner peace. “Purposeful Poetry” is an inspiring collection designed to provide readers with a sense of calm and reflection. Through diverse themes and styles, the poetry invites audiences to connect with the human experience, offering solace and understanding amidst life’s uncertainties.“Peaceful Poetry” emerged in response to the growing sense of hopelessness many have felt in recent years, particularly during the challenges of the pandemic. As people around the world cope with loss, economic uncertainty, and emotional distress, Justin’s verses serve as a symbol of hope. His poetry conveys the message that there is always a tomorrow, and inner peace is within reach, regardless of one's beliefs or circumstances.Justin’s journey to becoming a poet is deeply personal and inspiring. Growing up on a dairy farm in Northwest Iowa, he faced a life-altering accident at the age of nine, leaving him in a coma for two weeks. He later served in the Iowa Army National Guard before being medically discharged due to seizures, only to experience a miraculous recovery. His life took him through various professions, including work as an emergency medical technician, and even a period of homelessness. Through it all, his faith and perseverance guided him to his calling—writing poetry that uplifts and inspires others.His writing journey began with a heartfelt poem for his hometown, followed by personal verses for each of his children. In 2016, Justin dedicated himself to writing a poem inspired by every Sunday sermon at his church, completing 52 poems that became the foundation for “Purposeful Poetry.” Since then, he has continued to explore new poetic expressions, driven by a deep sense of purpose.Visitors to the London Bookfair 2025 can learn more about “Purposeful Poetry” and “Peaceful Poetry” by visiting Explora Books at Stand 3E38. These collections offer a source of comfort and encouragement, reminding readers that faith, hope, and resilience can illuminate even the darkest times.

