Inmate Indicted Following Attack on Correctional Officer

Agency News

Agency News March 05, 2025

RICHMOND — A Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) inmate is facing two felony charges following a February attack on a Correctional Officer at Nottoway Correctional Center.

Hunter Dale Lee Runion, 28, was indicted Tuesday by a Nottoway County grand jury and charged with Malicious Wounding and Assault of a Correctional Officer.

The attack occurred on the morning of Saturday, February 15. Runion admitted to VADOC Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) Special Agents that he assaulted the officer because he was upset that the officer was going to seek an institutional infraction against Runion for an earlier incident in which he pushed the officer in the face. During the attack, Runion repeatedly struck the officer on his head and face using the officer’s handheld radio.

The officer was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

“Attacks on our corrections professionals will never be tolerated, and we will always seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I wish the officer involved in this despicable assault the best in his recovery. Thank you to our OLES Special Agents for their thorough investigation in this case.”

As Runion’s prosecution is pending in Nottoway County Circuit Court, the VADOC will have no further comment at this time.