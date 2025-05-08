VADOC Celebrates and Recognizes Teacher Appreciation Week

Agency News

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) joins the rest of the United States this week to recognize and celebrate our educators and their contributions to VADOC students during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9, 2025.

The VADOC is proud to recognize the dedication, passion, and impact of its correctional educators across the Commonwealth.

“Our Correctional Education team members help the VADOC in so many ways,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “They play a key role in helping us ensure long-term public safety by providing excellent learning opportunities and evidence-based reentry services. I thank all of our educators for their dedication to public service.”

The VADOC employs about 200 full-time teachers, including 102 academic instructors focused on adult education, special education, library science, and testing. VADOC’s Career and Technical Education instructors focus on a wide array of subjects, including trades, business software applications, computer aided drafting, fiber optics, cabinet making, and commercial foods.

Learn more about the more than 125 programs available to inmates and supervisees on the VADOC website.