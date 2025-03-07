Sci-Fi Meets Faith: ‘Once Upon A Mountain’ by Julia Hallmark to be Showcased at London Bookfair 2025

Author, Julia Hallmark

Explora Books Presents an Unmissable Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventure at Stand 3E38

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global publishing community is gearing up for the London Bookfair 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at Olympia London. Among the innovative titles capturing attention is ‘ Once Upon A Mountain ,’ the first installment in an interesting four-book sci-fi fantasy series by author Julia Hallmark . Represented by Explora Books at Stand 3E38, this thought-provoking novel combines interdimensional adventure with faith-based storytelling, giving a unique twist on science fiction.‘Once Upon A Mountain’ introduces readers to nine-year-old Jenna and her father, Brian, as they set off on a routine hike up Mount Diablo—only to be transported across time and space through mysterious interdimensional doorways. Thrust into alien civilizations, Jenna lands in a world ruled by the Sasqui, a species resembling the legendary Sasquatch. Her unexpected arrival fulfills an ancient prophecy, bringing change to their society and challenging their beliefs. Meanwhile, her mother, Lisa, is left behind to solve the enigma of her family’s sudden disappearance.Julia Hallmark, a talented author known for her faith-based children's books and young adult sci-fi fantasy novels, writes stories designed to inspire, enlighten, and entertain. ‘Once Upon a Mountain’ is a remarkable book for speculative fiction enthusiasts because it skillfully combines spiritual issues with engrossing world-building. While Hallmark will not be in attendance, her book’s presence at the London Bookfair underscores the increasing demand for stories that combine faith and adventure.Explora Books, a premier marketing and publishing firm, is proud to showcase ‘Once Upon A Mountain’ alongside its diverse portfolio of compelling titles. As one of the industry’s most influential events, LBF 2025 brings together publishers, literary agents, and global rights professionals to shape the future of publishing.Attendees are invited to visit Stand 3E38 to explore Hallmark’s visionary work and discover how faith-driven storytelling continues to thrive in the ever-evolving literary landscape. ‘Once Upon A Mountain’ is available for licensing, translation, and retail partnerships, making it an ideal addition for publishers and distributors looking for fresh, impactful content.For more information about ‘Once Upon A Mountain’ and other titles from Explora Books, visit Stand 3E38 at the London Bookfair 2025.

