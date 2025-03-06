Adeptus On-Air Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone

Adeptus On-Air Podcast Adeptus On-Air Hosts - James Walker, Ashley Greene, Mike Hoffman

Adeptus On-Air marks 100 episodes of insightful talks with entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, and creatives, blending storytelling with financial expertise.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In December 2022, Adeptus Advisors launched Adeptus On-Air, a dynamic business podcast featuring a diverse lineup of guests from various industries, including entertainers, athletes, influencers, entrepreneurs, and passionate creatives who have successfully monetized their talents.

Hosted by Michael Hoffman, Senior Partner and Leader of Taxation; James Walker, Director of Sports and Entertainment; and Ashley Greene, Director in the Business Management Division, Adeptus On-Air provides listeners with an intimate look at the personal journeys and defining moments that have shaped the guests’ careers.

Rather than concentrating solely on business strategies, the podcast emphasizes the human element behind success. It offers valuable insights into resilience, decision-making, and personal growth. Notable guests have included reality stars Cody and Paulie Calafiore, Tori Deal, and Michaela Bradshaw; acclaimed author Ann Patchett; former makeup artist Caitlin Murphy Minoso; and Jim Babjak of The Smithereens.

In addition to storytelling, Adeptus On-Air highlights the firm’s collaborative approach to problem-solving. Many guests have drawn on Adeptus’ expertise to navigate industry complexities, providing listeners with unique perspectives on overcoming challenges through strategic partnerships and financial guidance.

With deep roots in sports, business, and entertainment, Adeptus brings extensive knowledge to discussions on entrepreneurship, financial management, creative ventures, and more. The podcast's engaging storytelling format sets it apart from traditional business shows.

Episodes are released weekly on Thursdays at 5 AM EST across various platforms, including Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and YouTube.

As Adeptus On-Air celebrates over 100 episodes, it remains dedicated to spotlighting extraordinary guests and their compelling stories—continuing to inspire, educate, and entertain its audience.

