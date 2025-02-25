Adeptus Advisors Expands Audit Division with the Addition of Industry Veteran Ricky McBride and His Team

Adeptus Advisors Logo Ricky McBride, CPA

Adeptus Advisors Expands Audit Division with Seasoned Professionals in Texas and Beyond

"We are confident that Ricky and his team will make an immediate impact. With such a dynamic team, we anticipate expanding our presence in Texas and beyond." ” — Howard Krant, CEO and Founding Partner

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeptus Advisors is excited to announce the expansion of its Audit Division with the addition of Ricky McBride, CPA, a seasoned audit professional with over 30 years of public and private sector experience. Ricky joins Adeptus as a Partner, bringing a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will drive the firm's continued growth in the audit space.

With deep expertise across many industries including Aerospace & Defense, Construction, and Healthcare, Ricky has made a lasting impact in his field. A Fort Worth, Texas native, he is a proud graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), where he earned his BBA in Accounting and was honored as a past UTA Alumni of the Year. He is an active member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (Fort Worth Chapter), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Rotary Club of Fort Worth.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ricky is a dedicated community leader. He serves as the Treasury Board Member for Accelerate Fort Worth Foundation, Inc., helping small businesses launch and thrive. He also holds key roles at Christ’s Haven for Children, Inc., currently serving as Vice-Chairman of the Board, as well as Audit and Finance Committee Chair, and he also served as a past Chairman of the Board.

"We are confident that Ricky and his team will make an immediate impact," says Howard Krant, CEO and Founding Partner of Adeptus Advisors. "With such a dynamic team, we anticipate expanding our presence in Texas and beyond."

Strengthening the Audit Division

Joining Ricky in this expansion are two key team members:

Kin L. Foo, CPA – Senior Manager

Kin brings extensive experience in business management and attest services, specializing in real estate, manufacturing, and employee benefit plans. Having worked alongside Ricky at a previous firm, her results-driven approach will be invaluable to Adeptus. She is a graduate of Salem State College.

Amanda Richardson – Senior Auditor

With over 13 years of experience in financial planning, forecasting, and budget management, Amanda is recognized for her collaborative leadership. Like Kin, she worked with Ricky at a previous firm. She holds a BBA from the University of Hawai’i at Hilo and an MS in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

"I am thrilled to join the Adeptus team at such a pivotal time for the Audit Division," says Ricky McBride. "We are excited to bring our expertise to the table and support the continued growth of Adeptus."

As Adeptus Advisors continues to expand, the firm remains committed to delivering exceptional audit and business advisory services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.