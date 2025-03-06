BlackHawk Data Recognized as a 2025 CRN MSP 500 Company

BlackHawk Data listed on CRN's 2025 MSP 500 list

Honored in the Pioneer 250 category for its dedication to delivering cutting-edge managed IT services to the SMB market.

We believe that networking and cybersecurity should be accessible to all organizations, regardless of size or budget.” — Maryann Pagano, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackHawk Data, a leading woman-owned IT solutions and managed services provider, proudly announces its inclusion in CRN’s prestigious 2025 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This recognition highlights BlackHawk Data’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge managed services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), empowering organizations with scalable, secure, and cost-effective IT solutions. CRN’s MSP 500 list honors the top managed service providers that are transforming the IT landscape with innovative solutions. The Pioneer 250 category specifically recognizes companies that have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market.“Being named to CRN’s MSP 500 list is a testament to our team’s dedication, the investments we’ve made in our managed services practice, and our mission to simplify IT for businesses by offering a comprehensive technology-as-a-service stack,” said Maryann Pagano, CEO and Co-Founder of BlackHawk Data.Over the past year, BlackHawk Data has significantly expanded its Managed Services division, investing in talent, support infrastructure, and refined service offerings to better serve clients. The company’s 2025 strategy is focused on continued growth, with a goal of acquiring two new managed services customers per month. With a sharpened marketing strategy and a commitment to customer success, BlackHawk Data is poised to help even more businesses enhance their cybersecurity, optimize their networks, and offload IT burdens."Being named to CRN’s MSP 500 list reflects our commitment to innovation and growth. We’ve expanded our team and services to support our clients’ growing needs, and we’re excited to continue delivering top-tier managed IT solutions," said Jason Caparoso, CTO and Co-Founder of BlackHawk Data.In addition to being recognized on the CRN MSP 500 list, BlackHawk Data has also been named to CRN’s Fast Growth 150 and Triple Crown lists, as well as WPO/JPMorgan Chase’s 4th Fastest Growing Woman-Led Organization in the Country. These accolades underscore the company’s rapid expansion, client-centric approach, and commitment to innovation.For more information about BlackHawk Data and its managed services offerings, visit our Managed Services page About BlackHawk DataBlackHawk Data is a woman-owned IT solutions and managed services provider specializing in networking, cybersecurity, and technology-as-a-service solutions. With a mission to make IT accessible, scalable, and secure for businesses of all sizes, BlackHawk Data delivers expert support, end-to-end managed services, and cutting-edge technology to empower organizations across industries. With a female CEO leading the way, the company is committed to fostering diversity in technology and champions initiatives that support and elevate women in tech, including its quarterly Women in Tech Roundtable

