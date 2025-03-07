Three Physicians of Kayal Rheumatology Center Have Been Named NJ Top Docs For 2025

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Dr. Irina Raklyar and Dr. Alan Zalkowitz of Kayal Rheumatology Center for 2025.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Dr. Irina Raklyar and Dr. Alan Zalkowitz of Kayal Rheumatology Center for 2025.Kayal Rheumatology Center is dedicated to providing expert care for individuals suffering from debilitating conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, gout, chronic back pain, tendinitis, and various disorders affecting the joints, bones, muscles, and connective tissue. The center’s esteemed team of rheumatologists includes Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Dr. Irina Raklyar, and Dr. Alan Zalkowitz, all recognized as NJ Top Docs. These specialists are committed to offering treatments that reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent joint and organ damage, enhance mobility, and limit long-term complications.Dr. Rajesh K. Pandey, board-certified in internal medicine with a specialization in rheumatology, brings extensive experience in performing ultrasound-guided injections, including for carpal tunnel and knee issues. He is a member of the American College of Rheumatology and stays current with the latest advancements in rheumatology and osteoporosis treatments.Dr. Irina Raklyar, with over a decade of experience as a board-certified rheumatologist, focuses on arthritis and autoimmune diseases. She takes pride in offering evidence-based, modern care, and has advanced her practice with expertise in musculoskeletal ultrasound for both diagnosis and therapeutic interventions.Dr. Alan Zalkowitz, who has more than 40 years of experience in the field, founded the Arthritis and Rheumatology Fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Lupus Foundation of New Jersey. Renowned across the East Coast, Dr. Zalkowitz is considered one of the leading experts in rheumatology.At Kayal Rheumatology Center, the team’s collective expertise ensures comprehensive and personalized care aimed at improving patients’ quality of life and helping them remain active and pain-free.To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Kayal Rheumatology Center, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/kayalrheumatology/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format.NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

