Hidden Food Sensitivities in Focus for National Nutrition Month

Provider, Rebecca Kreiner, APRN, FNP, discusses patient concerns at MedStudio's Minnetonka location.

National Nutrition Month 2025: Personalized Nutrition for Better Health, A Minnesota Clinic Leads the Way

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Nutrition Month kicks off this March, healthcare providers are highlighting the often-overlooked issue of hidden food sensitivities. This year's theme, "Beyond the Table," emphasizes the importance of understanding individual nutritional needs and their impact on overall health.Recent studies have shed light on the prevalence of food sensitivities in the United States. A comprehensive review published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in 2024 estimated that up to 20% of adults may have some form of food sensitivity, though many remain undiagnosed. This is significantly higher than the prevalence of food allergies, which affects approximately 4% of adults.Cheryl Landwehr, Executive Director of MedStudio , a Minnesota based private practice, states, "Many people experience chronic inflammation and discomfort without realizing that their diet could be the culprit. National Nutrition Month is an ideal time to educate our community about the impact of hidden food sensitivities on overall health."Landwehr discusses MedStudio's approach and recognizes the potential connection between food sensitivities and hormonal imbalances. Their experts understand that addressing food sensitivities can be an important component of overall hormone health and wellness. By combining food sensitivity testing with their expertise in hormone therapy, MedStudio aims to provide a comprehensive solution for patients experiencing a range of symptoms that may be related to both food sensitivities and hormonal issuesFood sensitivities can manifest in various ways, often mimicking other health conditions, making them difficult to identify without proper testing. Common symptoms include:• Digestive issues• Skin problems• Fatigue• Headaches• Joint pain• Mood swingsA study published in Gastroenterology found that among adults with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), up to 65% reported improvement in symptoms when following an elimination diet guided by food sensitivity testing. This highlights the potential impact of identifying and addressing food sensitivities on overall well-being."Understanding your body's unique response to different foods is crucial for optimal health," explains Landwehr. "By identifying and eliminating trigger foods, many individuals experience significant improvements in their overall well-being."Healthcare professionals emphasize that addressing food sensitivities goes beyond simple calorie counting or fad diets. It requires a comprehensive approach that considers an individual's unique biochemistry , lifestyle, and health goals.National Nutrition Month serves as a reminder for individuals to explore their nutritional health. Whether through food sensitivity testing, nutritional counseling, or simply learning more about the impact of diet on overall health, experts encourage everyone to take steps towards understanding their body's nutritional needs.For more information on food testing or MedStudio visit MedStudio.com.

