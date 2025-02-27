Minnesota's Hormone Experts at MedStudio Highlight BHRT Benefits for Women's Heart Health During American Heart Month

Healthcare providers making sure patients feel seen and heard.

Hormone balance can be crucial for heart health, especially in menopause. BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) may reduce cardiovascular risks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation observes American Heart Month this February, MedStudio, Minnesota's leading hormone therapy clinic , is shedding light on the potential cardiovascular benefits of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) for women.Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, with someone dying from a heart disease-related event every minute. In light of this, MedStudio is emphasizing the importance of hormone balance in maintaining heart health, particularly for women approaching or experiencing menopause.Recent studies have shown that women receiving Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) have lower levels of atherosclerosis and are more likely to see other health benefits. Dr. Yoav Arnson, lead author of a Cedars-Sinai study, states, "Estrogen contributes to heart health through its helpful effects on cholesterol and because it increases blood flow by relaxing and dilating blood vessels."MedStudio's Executive Director, Cheryl Landwehr, comments, "As we celebrate American Heart Month, it's crucial to highlight the potential cardiovascular benefits of BHRT for women. Our clinic is committed to providing deeply personalized, holistic care that addresses not only menopause symptoms but also supports overall heart health."Key findings from recent research include:• Women on hormone therapies were 30% less likely to die than those not on hormone therapies.• They were 20% more likely to have a coronary calcium score of zero, indicating a lower risk of heart disease.• HRT initiated in women under 60 or within 10 years of menopause significantly reduces all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease • MedStudio offers comprehensive hormone testing and personalized BHRT plans for women in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The clinic's approach integrates cutting-edge treatments with lifestyle recommendations to optimize heart health and overall well-being."We encourage women to take charge of their heart health this February," adds Landwehr. "By understanding the potential benefits of BHRT and working with hormone specialists, women can make informed decisions about their health and potentially reduce their risk of heart disease."MedStudio invites women to schedule a consultation to discuss their hormone health and learn more about the potential cardiovascular benefits of BHRT. The clinic's team of Natural Hormone Specialists is dedicated to helping women navigate the complexities of menopause while supporting their heart health.

